It may be time for Central City residents to invest in water filters for their homes. Testing conducted by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) found drinking water in Central City contains notably high levels of PFOA and PFOS, dangerous chemicals found in products like non-stick coatings and stain repellant. Though the use of these chemicals has decreased drastically since the mid-2000s and our levels do not surpass the EPA’s Health Advisory, several other states’ regulations would classify the city’s water as harmful and unsafe.
What does this mean for Central City? Dr. David Cwiertny, professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering at the University of Iowa, said even though the rate of 61 nanograms per liter (ng/L) is below EPA’s recommended concentration limit of 70 ng/L, it’s something Central City residents should take note of and keep a close eye on.
“Consumers need to stay engaged,” Cwiertny said. “Stay vigilant on this issue.”
Iowa is one of 34 states with no PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) regulations. Long-term exposure to PFAS, which includes PFOA and PFOS, can cause birth defects and increase the risk of certain cancers. Cwiertny clarified these effects take “continuous, long-term exposure,” but because the DNR is not sure of how long PFAS levels have been this high, precautions are still recommended.
What is being done?“The Biden administration has made a commitment to get these chemicals out of people’s drinking water,” Cwiertny assured. The Environmental Justice Plan would implement new monitoring systems and designate PFAS as a hazardous substance with enforceable limits; the current EPA recommendation is non-enforceable and non-regulatory.
The City of Central City and Iowa DNR will continue to monitor PFAS levels.
“Demand action but be empathetic to people running the water systems,” Cwiertny advised. “It’s a complicated problem to address and solve.”
What can Central City residents do now?Activated carbon filters (including brands like Brita and PUR) can remove PFOS and PFOA from drinking water. For the time being, activated carbon filters are a good alternative to purify your drinking water. Reverse osmosis filtration systems can also be extremely effective in purifying drinking water when properly maintained. Unfortunately, these systems can be expensive and require routine maintenance.
Keep an eye on DNR testing results. The City of Central City released an information report discussing the PFAS levels, even with no public health notice requiring they do so. Stay engaged with government officials as more testing is conducted.
Consider reaching out to your state representatives about the lack of state regulations concerning PFAS. States including Minnesota, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire have enacted enforceable chemical regulations that protect communities from water pollutants. It may be beneficial for Iowa to follow suit.
If you have any questions about PFAS or wish to know more, Dr. Cwiertny may be contacted at david-cwiertny@uiowa.edu.