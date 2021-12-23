CENTRAL CITYDecember 14: CC 52 — Alb 42
The Wildcats traveled over to Alburnett Tuesday night for a TRC West showdown with the Pirates. With the help of a strong fourth quarter run Central City was able to bring home a 52-42 win.
Their sixth straight win also marks the longest win streak from the Wildcats since they entered the five-on-five era in 1993.
Central City got off to a nice start in the first with a 13-4 lead, but Alburnett scratched back to cut the lead to 13-8 heading into the second.
Both teams started the second a bit sloppy with many unforced turnovers. Sara Reid connected on a three pointer with a little over two minutes left in the half to help CC extend their lead to 30-22 at the half. Reid continued that momentum into the second having a great half of play.
“Reid is probably the best I’ve ever coached,” head coach Al Fear said. “She’s got a lot of natural ability, and she’s very coachable.”
Alburnett came out ready to play in the third, cutting their lead to 37-35 after three. A steal from Reid and dish to Noonan for a layup put Central City up 32-30. Alburnett hung tough before Central City answered with a three.
The Wildcats found their groove again in the fourth. With the game tied at 39-39, Reid gets another steal and passes it up court to Bailee Weber for a layup giving Central City the lead with six minutes left. That ignited an 8-0 run that put the Wildcats in command for good.
In that run, Natalie Noonan turned a steal into a layup. Reid scored in the paint, then assisted on Lucy Smith’s basket to make it 47-39 with 3:12 to go, helping the Wildcats pull away for the win. Smith played a real nice fourth with two big baskets.
December 17: CC 51 – Starmont 25
Central City hosted Starmont on Thursday night handing the Stars their sixth loss of the year with a dominating 51-25 win.
The Wildcats got off to a hot start in the first half outscoring the Stars 35-10 in the first half and never looked back taking the win easily to improve their record to 7-1 on the season.
Reid led the way for the Wildcats with 23 points and 13 rebounds. Sophomore Baliee Weber continues to have an impressive sophomore season with 14 points, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks.
Noonan continues to provide the spark with her hustle play on both ends of the court. Along with her four assists Noonan grabbed eight rebounds and had one steal.
NORTH LINNDecember 14: NL 72 – Starmont 17
The Lynx were able to get out to a fast start on Tuesday night at Starmont, scoring 44 points in the first half and only allowed Starmont to score 14.
The Third quarter was all North Linn as they blanked the Stars 20-0 to take a commanding 64-14 lead into the fourth. The Lynx defense played with great intensity and as a team they had 26 defensive rebounds with 10 players contributing with a rebound.
Head coach Brian Wheatley said, “We came out in the 3rd quarter with some great intensity on defense, only allowing 3 points in the second half and finished with a nice road win.”
Sophomore Kamryn Kurt led all scorers with 21 points. Fellow sophomore Macy Boge contributed with 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists.
December 17: NL 60 – Maquoketa Valley 35
In what some would say was a 12-round prize bout the Lynx knocked out the defending state runner-up Wildcats from Maquoketa Valley at home on Dec. 17 with a 60-35 win.
From the opening whistle the Lynx had the Wildcats on the ropes throwing in a little bit of a twist to their full court pressure defense that the Wildcats had a tough time figuring out which resulted in a 10-2 start for the Lynx. Kurt added one of her three 3’s extending the lead to 13-2. Skylar Benesh added a layup following her steal increasing the Lynx lead to 15-2.
“We have been using the full court press this year. Since we don’t have a lot of size, we are trying to speed the game up and use our depth to our advantage.” said coach Wheatley, “We made a small adjustment at the beginning of the game where it may look like a 1-2-2, which had MV confused.”
Both teams played a very physical game. Coming out in the second it was a Molly to Macy Boge pass for a layup causing MV to call a timeout and a 22-7 Lynx Lead. MV came back in the second to cut the score to 28-15 going into the half.
North Linn battled hard all night, but just could not get shots to fall from the outside, going 1-15 from 3 through the first 3 quarters. In the fourth, Molly Boge and Kamryn Kurt combined for five 3-pointers to help North Linn pull away late.
“I am proud of the way we battled all night in a physical game against a solid team.” said Wheatley.
Kurt led all scorers with 16. Three other Lynx scored in double figures. Chloe VanEtten and Macy Boge each with 12 and Molly Boge with 11. Ellie Flanagan led the defense with six rebounds, all of them on the defensive end of the court.
CENTER POINT-URBANADecember 14: CPU 62 – South Tama 12
From the opening whistle the Stormin’ Pointers left no doubt on the game outcome in this WaMaC West showdown outscoring the Trojans 18-3.
They continued their dominance and blanked South Tama in the second to take a 33-3 lead into the half. The second half was all CPU as they again took control of both ends of the court scoring 29 points to South Tama’s 9 for the win.
Thirteen Pointers found the basket with senior Ryley Goebel leading the charge with 18 points with four rebounds and three assists. She also had two steals and one block. Alivia Sweeney led the Pointers with five rebounds.
December 17: CPU 50 – CCA 55
CPU suffered their first loss of the season on the road at Clear Creek-Amana on Friday night falling 50-55 in overtime.
The Stormin’ Pointers struggled to score in the first half as they were only up 17-12 with about 5:00 left in the second. CCA went on a 15-2 run before half to take a 27-21 lead.
CPU outscored CC-A 14-7 in the third, but a strong fourth quarter from the Clippers had the score tied after regulation 47 a piece. CC-A was able to knock down shots in overtime to hand CPU their first loss of the season.
“Defensively we played ok, but our inability to make shots and poor shot selection hurt us. CCA also attacked us with a lot of size inside which affected us on both sides of the floor.” said coach Philip Klett, “Regardless we had a chance to win in regulation and another chance to tie in overtime but just came up short.”
ALBURNETTDecember 14: ALB 42 – CC 52
With two starters out due to illness, the Pirates played a solid game against a very tough team from Central City.
The Pirates struggled to score to start the first but they were able to go on a little run to end the first following a layup from Lacey Neighbor with a team high 17 points cut CC’s lead to 13-8to end the first.
Some early mental mistakes started the second for Alburnett, but a key three-pointer from Isabelle Graubard cut the Wildcats lead to 13-15. Neighbor drove the lane for a layup cutting the lead to 15-17. Ava Armon drained a three and Neighbor continued to be a force on both ends with CC holding a slim 30-22 lead into the half.
Alburnett kept the third close coming out strong in the third. Graubard with a drive and layup cut the Wildcats lead to 30-28 causing CC to call a timeout with 4:35 left in the quarter. Ally Olmstead tied the game up at 32-32 with a layup under the basket. Neighbor added two clutch free-throws and Armon followed with another three giving Alburnett the lead 37-35 heading into the fourth.
The Pirates pulled away late in the fourth to steal the win, handing Alburnett only their second loss on the season.
Head coach Brenden Drahn commented after the game, “The girls played hard and I was very proud of how the team responded being down two starters. The team stepped up and played a very good game.”
No stats were available in time for production.
December 17: ALB 35 – Springville 63
The Pirates hosted Springville in another TRC West contest but could not find a way to pull out the upset losing to the undefeated Orioles at home on Friday night.
After getting behind 6-16 after the first quarter, Alburnett was able to come out in the second and outscore Springville 12-9 trailing at the half 25-18.
Springville was able to take control of the second half eventually taking home the 65-35 win.
No stats were available in time for production.