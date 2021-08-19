ALBURNETT CITY COUNCIL
MINUTES OF THE AUGUST 12TH, 2021 REGULAR CITY COUNCIL MEETING
The City Council of the City of Alburnett, Iowa met in regular session, Thursday, August 12th, 2021, at 7:00 pm at City Hall with Mayor Bethany Sarazin presiding. Sarazin called the meeting to order at 7:00 pm.
Following the Pledge of Allegiance, roll call was taken with the following council members present: Joe Trumm, Dave Boesenberg, and Chester Schantz. Council members absent were Brian Mensen, and TJ West. Also present were Steve Graham (Fire Chief), Guy Trimble (Public Works Director), and Danielle Brecht (City Clerk).
Approval of Agenda: Mayor Sarazin called for a motion to approve the agenda; MOTION by Schantz (moved), seconded by Boesenberg. All council members present voted AYE (3), motion carried.
Sheriff’s Report: Linn County Deputy was present to give report; 11 calls for service, required hours met. Discussion followed.
Mayor’s Report: Mayor Sarazin delivered report. Sarazin noted that Lee Sloan resigned from his role with the city to take a full-time position elsewhere and thanked him for his work with the city over the past few years; Sarazin also noted the success of the annual Alburnett Children’s Benefit Days and stated that there have been recent complaints about driver’s speeding in town. Discussion followed.
Council Reports: No reports were given by council members.
Citizen Comments - Agenda items: none
Citizen Comments - Non-Agenda items: none
Written Reports:
• Fire Department: Chief Graham gave report. Topics discussed were the fire department’s progress on the equipment inventory and requested roster and testing information needed by the city for reporting purposes; discussion followed.
• Public Works: Public Works Director Guy Trimble gave report. Topic discussed was Trimble’s city phone damaged beyond while mowing; discussion followed.
• City Clerk: City Clerk Danielle Brecht gave report. Topics discussed were ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) Funds to be received by the city, continued nuisance assessments, and upcoming schedule items with limited hours at City Hall during these dates; discussion followed.
Consent Agenda: Minutes from 07/08/2021 council meeting, list of claims (07/09/2021 – 08/12/2021), Financials/Treasurer’s Reports. MOTION by Boesenberg to approve the consent agenda as submitted; seconded by Schantz. All council members present voted AYE (3), motion carried.
New Business:
• 305 N Main Ave: Discuss quote for approach to parking lot: Mayor Sarazin recognized Public Works Director Trimble who discussed request and quote for fixing the parking lot approach at 305 Main Ave due to water drainage issues caused by previous city overlay project. MOTION by Trumm to approve quote for $2,880.00 to fix approach; seconded by Boesenberg. Ayes (2): Trumm, Boesenberg. Abstain (1): Council member Schantz noted that he would prefer to abstain from voting; motion failed. Discussion followed and council requested discussion be continued at next council meeting.
• Linn County Secondary Roads: Discuss amendments to 28-E Agreement: Mayor Sarazin recognized Public Works Director Trimble who discussed proposed amendment to 28-E with Linn County Secondary Roads to allow for a change in approval process for projects which do not exceed $5,000.00. Discussion followed and council requested continued discussion relating to Public Works Director’s approval limit for such projects at next council meeting. MOTION moved by Schantz to approve amended 28-E Agreement with Linn County Secondary Roads, as presented; seconded by Trumm. All present council members voted aye (3); motion carried.
• Generator: Discuss quote for 3-phase welder generator for small lift station. Mayor Sarazin recognized Public Works Director Trimble who discussed quotes for a 3-phase generator for backup power at small lift station and additional option for welder attachment. Discussion followed. MOTION by Boesenberg (moved) to approve quote for welder generator from Airgas in the amount of $7,927.10; seconded by Schantz. All present council members voted AYE (3); motion carried.
• Blinds: Discuss quote for blinds for training room at new fire station: Mayor Sarazin recognized city staff. Trimble discussed meeting with Budget Blinds and Maka Blinds to get quote for blinds at the new fire station in the training/community room. Discussion followed; council requested further discussion at next council meeting.
• Lease Agreement: Discuss 1-year lease of old fire station building to Alburnett Community School: Discussion was held regarding a potential lease with the Alburnett Community School to use the old fire station building at 120 N Main Ave for shop class and storage during the upcoming school year due to limited space during their remodel project. MOTION by Boesenberg (moved) to allow Mayor Sarazin to sign a lease agreement with the Alburnett Community School for the property located at 120 N Main Ave (old fire station) at an amount of $850.00 per month, for a six (6) month term with the ability to extend the lease monthly thereafter for the remaining six (6) months, and that the city shall pay the utilities for said location; seconded by Trumm. All council members present voted AYE (3); motion carried.
• Grant Funding: Discuss OCIO grant funding for technology equipment. Mayor Sarazin discussed $9,500.00 grant funding provided to Iowa jurisdictions for the purchase of technology equipment and expanded on the city’s related equipment order. Sarazin noted that there will be a related expense to the city for technology accessories and support. Discussion followed.
Old Business:
• Fire Station Project: Discuss remaining project items: Public Works Director Trimble discussed remaining items to be addressed by Huff Contracting at the new fire station including issues with overhead doors, gaps in exterior doors which allowed some interior water issues during recent rain conditions, and water condensations issues from a section of the air conditioning and ventilation system. Trimble noted an anticipated timeline to meet with Huff and discuss remedies for such items. Discussion followed.
• Community Room: Discuss rental policy: Discussion was held regarding community room rental policy and rates for such rentals. MOTION by Trumm (moved) to implement rental policy as provided, following review and approval by city attorney; seconded by Boesenberg. All council members present voted aye (3); motion carried.
• Nuisance: Follow-up on property list: Mayor Sarazin recognized City Clerk who discussed list of properties to which letters and notifications have been sent and those previous issues that have been corrected. Also present during this time of the meeting (arrived mid-meeting) was resident Keith Swallom of 235 N Main Ave. Mayor Sarazin recognized Mr. Swallom who provided an update of the status of his property. Council member Schantz noted that the property owner of 2634 Old Quaas Road had contacted him and asked that he relay the intent of demolishing the abandoned house located on this property and to relay his struggle to find a contractor who will demolish the house by the end of the year. Discussion followed.
• Library Contract: Discuss update on contract for services, process, procedures: Mayor Sarazin recognized City Clerk who noted that the Center Point Library book drop located in front of the old fire station is being used, that the website has been updated and that city staff will work to refine the process for residents to request hold pick-ups from the library. Discussion followed.
Final Comments: Discussion followed.
Motion to adjourn: Mayor Sarazin called for a motion adjourn. MOTION by Trumm (moved), seconded by Boesenberg. All council members present voted aye (3), motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 8:12 pm.
Next regular Alburnett City Council meeting: 7:00 pm on Thursday, September 9th, 2021 - City Hall (103 E 1st Street).
City Of Alburnett
Claims Report: 07/09/2021 - 08/12/2021
A-1 Rental, Inc Sod Cutter (Equip Rental) $61.60
Abc Disposal Dumpster @ New Fire Station $54.00
Alliant Engery Utitliies $2,642.37
Arnold Motor Supply City Truck Maintenance - Oil $168.68
Avesis Vision Insurance Vision Ins $21.08
Batteries Plus Batteries-Flashflights-Fire Dp $30.91
Blue Grass Sod $653.23
Danielle Brecht Mileage Reimb $131.04
Department Of Treasury Fed/Fica Tax $2,495.49
Gary Holsinger City Hall Rent $765.00
Ia Dept Natural Resources Annual Npdes - #5704001 $210.00
Iowa Department Of Revenue July Sales Tax $32.00
Iowa Department Of Revenue July Water Excise Tax $862.00
Iowa One Call Locates $26.10
Ipers Ipers $1,553.16
Keystone Labs, Inc Water/Wastewater Testing $12.80
Kluesner Construction Inc Roosevelt Asphalt - Add'l Used $6,500.00
Leaf Copier Lease - Aug $22.50
Linn Co-Op Co. Lawncare - Fertilizer, Weeds $1,011.87
Linn County Engineer Line Painting $1,386.59
Linn County Engineer Bridge Inspection $290.00
Matt Parrott And Sons Company Utility Bills $643.50
Midway Outdoor Equipment Scag Blade - Mower Maint/Repai $61.33
Neighbor Insurance Insurance Renewal $16,175.00
Sandry Fire Supply, Llc Scba Testing $1,291.00
Simmons Perrine Moyer Ber Legal Counsel For City $1,720.50
Towncloud, Inc Agenda Software - Aug 2021 $50.00
Treasurer - State Of Iowa State Tax $384.00
Us Cellular Maintenance Cell Phone $222.77
Usa Communications Telecommunications $214.29
Visa July Ub Postage $190.62
Visa Reagent Tester $218.78
Wellmark Bc/Bs Of Iowa Health Ins $1,518.48
Wex Bank Fire Dept Fuel Exp - July 2021 $475.64
Woodward Community Media Publications $397.32
Accounts Payable Total $42,493.65
8/2/2021 Payroll (July Wages) 7,821.07
***** Report Total ***** $50,314.72
General $24,983.78
Road Use $7,383.81
Water $9,599.86
Sewer $8,342.27
Storm Water $5.00
Total Funds $50,314.72
City Of Alburnett
Treasurer's Report
Calendar: 7/2021; Fiscal: 01/2022
Fund Title Last Month On Hand Revenues Expenses Change In Liability Ending Balance
001 General $235,059.42 $4,040.81 $28,700.01 $- $210,400.22
110 Road Use $76,815.83 $10,527.61 $2,628.70 $- $84,714.74
112 Employee Benefits $1,613.70 $152.55 $1,204.87 $- $561.38
119 Emergency Fund $5,114.87 $58.31 $- $- $5,173.18
121 Local Option $334,688.33 $7,999.80 $- $- $342,688.13
125 Tif $51,326.60 $- $- $- $51,326.60
200 Debt Service $302,021.54 $668.36 $245,579.33 $- $57,110.57
302 Fire/Community Center $60,293.48 $- $- $- $60,293.48
310 Equipment Reserve $159,910.00 $- $- $- $159,910.00
311 Covid-19 $3,574.48 $- $- $- $3,574.48
312 Derecho - Aug 2020 $- $- $- $- $-
600 Water $165,669.63 $16,807.85 $7,955.89 $- $174,521.59
610 Sewer $144,719.05 $8,225.15 $4,652.33 $- $148,291.87
740 Storm Water $53,564.80 $676.00 $4.00 $- $54,236.80
Report Total $1,594,371.73 $49,156.44 $290,725.13 $- $1,352,803.04
