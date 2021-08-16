Notice is hereby given that the City of Walker will hold a Public Hearing on September 13, 2021, at 7:05 pm in the Walker City Council Chambers for the purpose of the first reading of Ordinance 354, an ordinance amending the code of ordinances of the City of Walker, Iowa, by amending provisions pertaining to Chapter 1 – Code of Ordinances. The proposed changes read as follows:
SECTION 1. SECTION MODIFIED. Section 1.14 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Walker, Iowa, are repealed and the following adopted in lieu thereof:
1.14 STANDARD PENALTY. Unless another penalty is expressly provided by this Code of Ordinances for violation of any particular provision, section or chapter, any person failing to perform a duty required by this Code of Ordinances or otherwise violating any provision of this Code of Ordinances or any rule or regulation adopted herein by reference shall, upon conviction, be subject to a fine of at least one hundred five dollars ($105.00) but not to exceed eight hundred fifty-five ($855.00). The court may order imprisonment not to exceed thirty (30) days in lieu of a fine or in addition to a fine.
(Code of Iowa, Sec. 364.3[2] and 903.1[1a])
SECTION 2. SEVERABILITY CLAUSE. If any section, provision, or part of this ordinance shall be adjudged invalid or unconstitutional, such adjudication shall not affect the validity of the ordinance as a whole or any section, provision or part thereof not adjudged invalid or unconstitutional.
SECTION 3. WHEN EFFECTIVE. This ordinance shall be in effect from and after its final passage, approval and publication as provided by law.
A complete copy of proposed ordinance 354 may be obtained at Walker City Hall. The public is invited to make oral comments at the time of the Public Hearing or to send written comments to the City Clerk prior to the hearing.