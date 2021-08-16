Notice is hereby given that the City of Walker will hold a Public Hearing on September 13, 2021, at 7:05 pm in the Walker City Council Chambers for the purpose of the first reading of Ordinance 355, an ordinance amending the code of ordinances of the City of Walker, Iowa, by amending provisions pertaining to Chapter 40 – Public Peace. The proposed changes read as follows:
SECTION 1. SECTION MODIFIED. Section 40.03, subsection 2 and Section 40.04 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Walker, Iowa, are repealed and the following adopted in lieu thereof:
40.03 DISORDERLY CONDUCT. No person shall do any of the following:
2. Noise. Make loud and raucous noise in the vicinity of any residence or public building which intentionally or recklessly causes unreasonable distress to the occupants thereof.
(Code of Iowa, Sec. 723.4[2])
40.04 UNLAWFUL ASSEMBLY. It is unlawful for three or more persons to assemble together, with them or any of them acting in a violent manner, and with intent that they or any of them will commit a public offense. A person who willingly joins in or remains as part of an unlawful assembly, or who joined a lawful assembly but willingly remains after the assembly becomes unlawful, knowing or have reasonable grounds to believe that it is such, commits an aggravated misdemeanor.
(Code of Iowa, Sec. 723.2)
SECTION 2. SEVERABILITY CLAUSE. If any section, provision, or part of this ordinance shall be adjudged invalid or unconstitutional, such adjudication shall not affect the validity of the ordinance as a whole or any section, provision or part thereof not adjudged invalid or unconstitutional.
SECTION 3.WHEN EFFECTIVE. This ordinance shall be in effect from and after its final passage, approval and publication as provided by law.
A complete copy of proposed ordinance 355 may be obtained at Walker City Hall. The public is invited to make oral comments at the time of the Public Hearing or to send written comments to the City Clerk prior to the hearing.