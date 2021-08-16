Notice is hereby given that the City of Walker will hold a Public Hearing on September 13, 2021, at 7:05 pm in the Walker City Council Chambers for the purpose of the first reading of Ordinance 356, an ordinance amending the code of ordinances of the City of Walker, Iowa, by amending provisions pertaining to Chapter 46 - Minors. The proposed changes read as follows:
SECTION 1. SECTION MODIFIED. Section 46.02 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Walker, Iowa, are repealed and the following adopted in lieu thereof:
46.02 CIGARETTES AND TOBACCO. It is unlawful for any person under twenty-one (21) years of age to smoke, use, possess, purchase, or attempt to purchase any tobacco, tobacco products, alternative nicotine products, vapor products, or cigarettes. Possession of tobacco, tobacco products, alternative nicotine products, vapor products or cigarettes by a person under twenty-one (21) years of age shall not constitute a violation of this section if said person possesses the tobacco, tobacco products, alternative nicotine products, vapor products, or cigarettes as part of the person’s employment and said person is employed by a person who holds a valid permit under Chapter 453A of the Code of Iowa and lawfully offers for sale or sells cigarettes or tobacco products.
(Code of Iowa, Sec. 453A.2)
SECTION 2. SEVERABILITY CLAUSE. If any section, provision, or part of this ordinance shall be adjudged invalid or unconstitutional, such adjudication shall not affect the validity of the ordinance as a whole or any section, provision or part thereof not adjudged invalid or unconstitutional.
SECTION 3. WHEN EFFECTIVE. This ordinance shall be in effect from and after its final passage, approval and publication as provided by law.
A complete copy of proposed ordinance 356 may be obtained at Walker City Hall. The public is invited to make oral comments at the time of the Public Hearing or to send written comments to the City Clerk prior to the hearing.