NOTICE
CITY OF WALKER, IOWA
Notice is hereby given that the City of Walker will hold a Public Hearing on September 13, 2021, at 7:05 pm in the Walker City Council Chambers for the purpose of the first reading of Ordinance 357, an ordinance amending the code of ordinances of the City of Walker, Iowa, by amending provisions pertaining to Chapter 80 – Abandoned Vehicles. The proposed changes read as follows:
SECTION 1. SECTION MODIFIED. Section 80.03 and 80.04 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Walker, Iowa, are repealed and the following adopted in lieu thereof:
80.03 NOTICE BY MAIL. The police authority or private entity that takes into custody an abandoned vehicle shall send notice by certified mail that the vehicle has been taken into custody no more than twenty (20) days, after taking custody of the vehicle. Notice shall be sent to the last known address of record of, the last known registered owner of the vehicle, all lienholders of record, and any other known claimant to the vehicle. Notice shall be deemed given when mailed. The notice shall include all the following: the year, make, model and vehicle identification number of the vehicle, the location of the facility where the vehicle is being held, and information for the persons receiving the notice of their right to reclaim the vehicle and personal property contained therein within ten (10) days after the effective date of the notice. Persons may reclaim the vehicle or personal property upon payment of all towing, preservation, and storage charges resulting from placing the vehicle in custody and upon payment of the costs of the notice required pursuant to Code of Iowa, Chapter 321, Section 321.89, subsection 3. A statement that the failure of the owner, lienholders, or claimants to exercise their right to reclaim the vehicle or personal property within the time provided shall be deemed a waiver by the owner, lienholders and claimants of all right, title, claim and interest in the vehicle or personal property. A statement that failure to reclaim the vehicle or personal property is deemed consent for the police authority or private entity to sell the vehicle at a public auction or dispose of the vehicle to a demolisher, and to dispose of the personal property by sale or destruction. If the abandoned vehicle was taken into custody by a private entity without a police authority’s initiative, the notice shall state that the private entity may claim a garage keeper’s lien as described in Section 321.90, subsection 1 of the Code of Iowa, and may proceed to sell or dispose of the vehicle. If the abandoned vehicle was taken into custody by a police authority or by a private entity hired by a police authority, the notice shall state that any person claiming rightful possession of the vehicle or personal property who disputes the planned disposition of the vehicle or personal property by the police authority or private entity or of the assessment of fees and charges provided by this section may ask for an evidentiary hearing before the police authority to contest those matters. If the persons receiving notice do not ask for a hearing or exercise their right to reclaim the vehicle or personal property within the ten-day reclaiming period, the owner, lienholders, or claimants shall no longer have any right, title, claim, or interest in or to the vehicle or the personal property. A court in any case in law or equity shall not recognize any right, title, claim, or interest of the owner, lienholders, or claimants after the expiration of the ten-day reclaiming period.
(Code of Iowa, Sec. 321.89[3a])
80.04 NOTIFICATION IN NEWSPAPER. If it is impossible to determine with reasonable certainty the identities and addresses of the last registered owner and all lienholders, notice by one publication in one newspaper of general circulation in the area where the vehicle was abandoned shall be sufficient to meet all requirements of notice under Section 80.03. The published notice may contain multiple listings of abandoned vehicles but shall be published within the same time requirements and contain the same information as prescribed for mailed notice in Section 80.03.
(Code of Iowa, Sec. 321.89[3g])
SECTION 2. SECTION ADDED. Section 80.10 is added to this chapter as follows:
80.10 RECLAMATION OF ABANDONED VEHICLES. Prior to driving an abandoned vehicle away from the premises, a person who received or who is reclaiming the vehicle of behalf of a person who received notice under section 80.03 or 80.04 shall present to the police authority or private entity, as applicable, the person’s valid driver’s license and proof of financial liability coverage as provided in Code of Iowa, Section 321.20B.
(Code of Iowa, Sec. 321.90 (3A))
SECTION 3. SEVERABILITY CLAUSE. If any section, provision, or part of this ordinance shall be adjudged invalid or unconstitutional, such adjudication shall not affect the validity of the ordinance as a whole or any section, provision or part thereof not adjudged invalid or unconstitutional.
SECTION 4. WHEN EFFECTIVE. This ordinance shall be in effect from and after its final passage, approval and publication as provided by law.
A complete copy of proposed ordinance 357 may be obtained at Walker City Hall. The public is invited to make oral comments at the time of the Public Hearing or to send written comments to the City Clerk prior to the hearing.
8-26