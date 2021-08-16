NOTICE
CITY OF WALKER, IOWA
Notice is hereby given that the City of Walker will hold a Public Hearing on September 13, 2021, at 7:05 pm in the Walker City Council Chambers for the purpose of the first reading of Ordinance 358, an ordinance amending the code of ordinances of the City of Walker, Iowa, by amending provisions pertaining to Chapter 120 – Liquor Licenses and Wine and Beer Permits. The proposed changes read as follows:
SECTION 1. SECTION MODIFIED. Section 120.05, subsection 2 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Walker, Iowa, are repealed and the following adopted in lieu thereof:
120.05 PROHIBITED SALES AND ACTS. A person or club holding a liquor license or retail wine or beer permit and the person’s or club’s agents or employees shall not do any of the following:
1. Sell, dispense, or give to any intoxicated person, or one simulating intoxication, any alcoholic liquor, wine, or beer.
(Code of Iowa, Sec. 123.49[1])
2. Sell or dispense any alcoholic beverage, wine or beer on the premises covered by the license or permit, or permit its consumption thereon between the hours of 2:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. on a weekday, and between the hours of 2:00 a.m. on Sunday and 6:00 a.m. on the following Monday; however, a holder of a license or permit granted the privilege of selling alcoholic liquor, beer or wine on Sunday may sell or dispense alcoholic liquor, beer or wine between the hours of 6:00 a.m. on Sunday and 2:00 a.m. of the following Monday, and further provided that a holder of any class of liquor control license or the holder of a class “B” beer permit may sell or dispense alcoholic liquor, wine or beer for consumption on the premises between the hours of 6:00 a.m. on Sunday and 2:00 a.m. on Monday when that Monday is New Year’s Day and beer for consumption off the premises between the hours of 6:00 a.m. on Sunday and 2:00 a.m. on the following Monday when that Sunday is the day before New Year’s Day.
(Code of Iowa, Sec. 123.49[2b and 2k] & 123.150)
SECTION 2. SEVERABILITY CLAUSE. If any section, provision, or part of this ordinance shall be adjudged invalid or unconstitutional, such adjudication shall not affect the validity of the ordinance as a whole or any section, provision or part thereof not adjudged invalid or unconstitutional.
SECTION 3. WHEN EFFECTIVE. This ordinance shall be in effect from and after its final passage, approval and publication as provided by law.
A complete copy of proposed ordinance 358 may be obtained at Walker City Hall. The public is invited to make oral comments at the time of the Public Hearing or to send written comments to the City Clerk prior to the hearing.
8-26