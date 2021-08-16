NOTICE
CITY OF WALKER, IOWA
Notice is hereby given that the City of Walker will hold a Public Hearing on September 13, 2021, at 7:05 pm in the Walker City Council Chambers for the purpose of the first reading of Ordinance 359, an ordinance amending the code of ordinances of the City of Walker, Iowa, by amending provisions pertaining to Chapter 140 – Controlled Access Facilities. The proposed changes read as follows:
SECTION 1. SECTION MODIFIED. Section 140.05 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Walker, Iowa, are repealed and the following adopted in lieu thereof:
140.05 UNLAWFUL USE OF CONTROLLED ACCESS FACILITY. It is unlawful for any person to:
(Code of Iowa, Sec. 306A.3 and 321.366)
1. Cross Dividing Line. Drive a vehicle over, upon or across any curb, central dividing section, or other separation or dividing line on such controlled access facilities.
2. Turns. Make a left turn or a semicircular or U-turn except through an opening provided for that purpose in the dividing curb section, separation or line.
3. Use of Lanes. Drive any vehicle except in the proper lane provided for that purpose and in the proper direction and to the right of the central dividing curb, separation, section or line.
4. Enter Facility. Drive any vehicle into the controlled access facility from a local service road except through an opening provided for that purpose in the dividing curb or dividing section or dividing line which separates such service road from the controlled access facility property.
5. Operate a bicycle, skateboard, or other pedestrian conveyance or be a pedestrian anywhere on a fully controlled-access facility.
6. Signs on Public Property. No signboards will be allowed on public property along said highway.
7. Signs on Private Property. No signboards will be allowed on private property when such signboards will obstruct the view of any portion of the public highway or street or railroad track.
SECTION 2. SEVERABILITY CLAUSE. If any section, provision, or part of this ordinance shall be adjudged invalid or unconstitutional, such adjudication shall not affect the validity of the ordinance as a whole or any section, provision or part thereof not adjudged invalid or unconstitutional.
SECTION 3. WHEN EFFECTIVE. This ordinance shall be in effect from and after its final passage, approval and publication as provided by law.
A complete copy of proposed ordinance 359 may be obtained at Walker City Hall. The public is invited to make oral comments at the time of the Public Hearing or to send written comments to the City Clerk prior to the hearing.
