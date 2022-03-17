March 11, 2022Class 1A State finalsNorth Linn vs. Grandview ChristianNo school has ever been in a state championship basketball game five years in a row. Until now. For the second time in those five years, the Lynx from North Linn, Troy Mills defeated Grandview Christian 52-48 and are State Champs.
Head coach Mike Hilmer said, “I’m a huge believer in karma, I think our boys earned a lot of the stuff by the way they act outside of basketball. They deserved it, and somehow the basketball stars aligned because of it. I am very proud of the group of young men.”
Underdog. Let that sink in a bit. When is the last time you can remember North Linn being an underdog? The answer, the 2020 state tournament against a very good Treynor team. The result, a North Linn victory in convincing fashion! The title tilt? Can the Lynx handle the height of Grandview Christian? The theme from the Lynx? How about HEART over HEIGHT! That is exactly what it was going to take to get this done, a lot of heart.
Senior Austin Hilmer reflects, “I remember that 2018 game against Grandview. For those seniors who didn’t get the title, this was for them. They worked just as hard for it as we did, but came up three points short.”
In the first quarter the momentum seemed to start with the Thunder as they raced out to a five-point lead halfway through the first quarter. However, the tide seemed to turn a bit when standout guard Josh Baucum picked up two quick fouls, both on charging calls.
The Lynx full court pressure was yielding a lot of turnovers, but it was forcing the Thunder to play a little faster than they were used to once they crossed into the front court. The rest of the first quarter both teams were just trying to find their way as the quarter ended with Grandview leading 12-11, but Baucum had picked up his third foul.
The second quarter was an exciting one, as neither team would back down from the other. Coach Dave Stubbs from Grandview decided to roll the dice leaving Josh Baucum in the game after he had already picked up his third foul in the first quarter. The gamble, well it did not pay off. Baucum picked up his fourth foul, and his third offensive foul leaving coach Stubbs with no choice but to take him out of the game. Frankie Chiolo came in to replace Baucum and did a pretty good job.
Neither team could find the edge though, but an exciting three pointer by sophomore Ty Pflughaupt swished through the net just prior to the halftime buzzer giving North Linn a little momentum heading to the locker rooms with a 27-24 advantage.
The second half started with two huge things to keep an eye on. Baucum had four fouls and Daniel Tobiloba the 6’ 11” center had three. The third quarter was as exciting as it gets. North Linn wasn’t as intimidated by the big man now that he was in foul trouble and the Thunder was taking more outside shots with their best penetrating guard in foul trouble.
Austin Hilmer and Dylan Kurt were leading the Lynx offense, with patience and intelligence, and the Haughenbury boys were picking the defense apart when the opportunities arose. Ben Wheatley, Cade Haughenbury and Mason Bechen were playing lights out defense on Manny Hammonds and Baucum as well throughout the quarter.
North Linn led by nine points after a Kurt trey, but the Thunder responded, cutting the lead to five heading into the fourth quarter with the score 44-39.
The fourth quarter was a little slower paced as the Lynx dared Tobiloba to come out and play defense. A set play out of a time-out gave the Lynx two big points after the Thunder had cut the lead to two.
The Lynx defense was SO good in the fourth, getting stop after stop. Hilmer nailed a huge mid-range jumper again as the Thunder had cut the lead to two once more.
Then, with just over a minute remaining, and the Lynx up by a basket, North Linn pulled the ball out and absolutely forced Tobiloba out to the arc to play defense. Tate Haughenbury was given the opportunity to take him to the rim one on one, and he did just that. A little shake and bake move, and Haughenbury blew by the big man for a left-handed lay-up that put the Lynx up four, and put the Thunder into a bit of a desperation mode.
A bucket by Hammonds cut it back to two, and the Thunder had several fouls to give. By the time they could get to their seventh foul to put the Lynx on the line, there were just 17 seconds remaining. Hilmer insisted he would be the one taking the most important free throws of his career, as he caught the pass on three straight inbound plays. Hilmer calmly stepped to the line with the score 50 to 48 and drained the front and back end of the one for one to put the Lynx up 52-48.
The Lynx threw a soft full court press on after a timeout to force the Thunder to use the clock. A missed three pointer and a blocked shot and the celebration was on! North Linn had literally and figuratively a GIANT win! Their second state title in the past four years.
“We have been working hard these past two years. Those championship losses hit us hard.” said junior Tate Haughenbury, “We have worked really hard to get the chance to make it back to the championship. It paid off today, it is a great feeling.”
A huge hug between point guard Austin Hilmer and his dad was the icing on the cake, just prior to the handshakes and trophy presentations. Hilmer was named to the all-tournament team, and Tate Haughenbury was captain of that team after a brilliant performance in the title game.
“I could not be happier for a group of young men,” said head coach Mike Hilmer. “I know how much they wanted it, and I know how much they deserved it. I love these guys, and would do anything for any one of them. We are truly blessed with great kids at North Linn.”
“This was a special night for Austin and I as well. No better feeling than being able to hug your son after a state championship win. Got to do it with Jake, and now with Austin, it is a special feeling.” said coach Hilmer.
Following the win, senior Dylan Kurt said, “This was the perfect ending. You cannot ask for better teammates or coaches.” “Having my brother Jacob there to watch us win is pretty cool. Tears were flowing, mostly from Jacob.”
Complete Individual stats: points – Dylan Kurt 16, Tate Haughenbury 15, Austin Hilmer 10, Cade Haughenbury four, Ty Pflughaupt three, Ben Wheatley, Mason Bechen two; assists – Austin Hilmer, Tate Haughenbury three, Cade Haughenbury, Tyt Pflughaupt two; rebounds – Tate Haughenbury six, Dylan Kurt five, Ben Wheatley three, Cade Haughenbury, Austin Hilmer two, Mason Bechen, Ty Pflughaupt one; steals – Austin Hilmer, Tate Haughenbury two, Ben Wheatley, Dylan Kurt one; blocks – Ben Wheatley, Tate Haughenbury one.