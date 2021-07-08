Members of CCHS Class of ’74 met for their annual “get-together” on June 27th, and what a fun day it was.
The group started the day by touring Jones County barns on the 2021 Spring Barn tour (sponsored by the Iowa Barn Foundation). The Anamosa prison barns were open to the public for the first time ever. The barns are works of art in themselves, being constructed of beautiful stone from the area. The farm’s root cellar was huge and it was easy to imagine it being filled with potatoes and other produce way back when.
Next stop was the prison museum – another very interesting place. The architecture of the prison itself is spectacular, and the museum does a great job of displaying historical artifacts and articulating the history of the penitentiary.
Several in the group remembered coming to the penitentiary on a class field trip in junior high. We all recalled three inmates speaking to our class about prison and how they ended up there. As we left, none of us wanted to follow a life of crime. What an impactful memory, even to this day.
The group toured two other open house barns in the area before moving on to downtown Anamosa. Class shenanigans and many photos were taken at the humungous statues of Grant Wood’s 1930 Gothic Farmer. Then, off to the one-room Antioch Schoolhouse where Grant Wood attended elementary school from 1897 — 1901. The stunning scenery of this area, dotted with rolling farm fields, beautiful tree lines and picturesque farm buildings, was most probably inspirational for some of his paintings.
Last but not least, the Class of ’74 met back in Central City for a potluck and BBQ that extended well into the evening with more fun, memories and laughter. Thanks to all who came, and we hope to see even more class members next year.