Congratulations to North Linn’s Brad Bridgewater for being recognized this weekend at the 2021 Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association convention. Coach Bridgewater received a “Lifetime Service to Wrestling Award” and was inducted into the 2021 Hall of Fame by the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.
We talked with coach Bridgewater after the convention, “It was a great honor to be inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame. It was certainly an unexpected honor.”
“I would like to thank all who had a part in nominating me. This honor would not have been possible without great kids, coaches, and families in the North Linn community. I also want to thank my wife Jody for allowing me to pursue my passion for coaching while spending a great deal of time away from family and home.” said Bridgewater, “Lastly, I would like to thank all of the great assistant coaches who worked tirelessly to not only make great wrestlers at North Linn but, future leaders in our community. It has been an honor to be a part of such a great community.” Go Lynx!
In the picture from (L to R) Assistant Coach Larry Henderson, Daughter Hannah Bridgewater, Wife Jody Bridgewater, Brad Bridgewater, Son Cael Bridgewater, brother-in-law Bob Yilek who is also in HOF.