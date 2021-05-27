Groups of “coffee lovers” met at the Historical Hall for a free cup of coffee this past week and were treated to freshly baked, homemade cinnamon rolls donated by Harold and JoAnn Annis.
To promote community camaraderie, Coggon Coffee is spearheaded by Jim and Sharon Price on behalf of the Coggon Community Historical Society. The tables are decorated in a festive, springtime theme and the coffee is served in mugs collected by Jim and Sharon from their travels all over the country – from Niagara Falls, Mount Rushmore, Hoover Dam, The Alamo, and Universal Studios in Hollywood to name only a few of their 108-cup collection.
Gathering Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 7 – 10 a.m. it is a great chance to catch up with friends and neighbors, especially after our long period of Covid-19 isolation. Get the scoop on local news and share a story or two. If you have an interest in playing bridge, “500,” or other card games, Historical Hall can easily accommodate card clubs. Everyone is welcome.
Freewill donations are appreciated and will go toward buying the coffee and supplies. Donations will also help to repair and maintain the building, which was built in 1898 by L.G. Hall who operated the Palace Pharmacy for over 35 years in this location.
Come join us at Historical Hall, 123 E. Main Street. If you have a desire to help with this community event, bake goodies to share, or have questions, contact Sharon Price at (319) 361-2464.