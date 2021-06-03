This summer the Coggon Ecumenical Council will again provide a sack full of mostly non-perishable items for any area residents that are sometimes food insecure.
This summer’s program called “Food for Folks” will begin Saturday, June 5th, and continue on Saturdays through August 21. Pre-packed bags of single serving items will be distributed by the pavilion at the south entrance of the Coggon Center from 11 a.m. — noon.
All ages are welcome to participate. No reservations are needed. (Please note food bags will be pre-packed this year due to Covid-19 restrictions; choices will not be available as in previous programs.) The Coggon Ecumenical Council is made up of representatives of three Coggon Churches (St. John’s Catholic Church, the United Parish Church and Zion Presbyterian Church). One mission of this group is to support people struggling with food insecurity. Funds from the Coggon Food Pantry are being used to support the “Food for Folks” program.
The Coggon Food Pantry is located in the United Parish Church basement. Walk-in hours are 4 – 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday. If needed, appointments for Food Pantry “shopping” can be made by leaving a message at (319) 435-2202 or calling during office hours.