Coggon City Council held the first Strategic Planning Meeting April 25.

The Coggon City Council held the first of many Strategic Planning Meetings to outline several projects and categorize their priority to the City’s needs. The idea of the meeting was put in place before former Mayor Travis Beckman stepped down due to personal and family issues. Currently, Mayor Pro Tem Jeff Rath is serving out Beckman’s remaining term until December.

The first meeting was held April 25, and for almost three hours, the council brainstormed priorities that need attention, including street repairs, maintaining and revitalizing Main Street, and water tower maintenance, among other little projects. Rath said the meeting is a way to start the conversation and get the public involved to set a clear plan and goals to improve Coggon.

