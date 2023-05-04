The Coggon City Council held the first of many Strategic Planning Meetings to outline several projects and categorize their priority to the City’s needs. The idea of the meeting was put in place before former Mayor Travis Beckman stepped down due to personal and family issues. Currently, Mayor Pro Tem Jeff Rath is serving out Beckman’s remaining term until December.
The first meeting was held April 25, and for almost three hours, the council brainstormed priorities that need attention, including street repairs, maintaining and revitalizing Main Street, and water tower maintenance, among other little projects. Rath said the meeting is a way to start the conversation and get the public involved to set a clear plan and goals to improve Coggon.
One area the council spent time planning to improve are the streets throughout Coggon. A couple of streets throughout the city need repairs as large potholes from the winter and general wear and tear from traffic have left parts of Second, Third and Linn Street in substandard shape.
The council voted on earmarking $150,000 for the street projects and looked at some street bits. The council members all agreed they would reach out to the public and touch base again at the regular council meeting Tuesday, May 9, at 6:30 p.m.
Another project the council brainstormed was improving and revitalizing Main Street, including painting crosswalks, lighting, commercial space, tuckpointing City Hall and other small projects. Currently, Main Street has a couple of projects helping fuel the improvements, including revitalizing the Historical Hall, the future pocket park and the Coggon Community Historical Society repainting of the historic Clemons House.
Other topics brainstormed in the meeting were moving the fire bell to the Fire Station, upkeep of parks and sidewalks, adding additional lighting to the water tower, adding speed bumps, fixing old road signs, sponsoring or being involved in annual events, continuing to support the Fire Department’s needs, a new walking trail and adding a splash pad among other ideas.
The council agreed more meetings will be needed to come up with a list of tangible projects that can be done in the time frames of six months, one, three, five, 10, and 20 years to help improve and maintain the City of Coggon.
While nothing was finalized, the council felt the citizens of Coggon needed to be involved before making a final decision on the Strategic Plan and projects. The public is welcome to attend the regular council meetings or sit in on the Strategic Planning Meetings, the next to be held on May 18 at 6:30 p.m. at the Coggon City Hall, 118 E Main St.