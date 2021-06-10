Coggon Public Library opens to the public
The Coggon Public Library is open to the public with masks being optional for entry. The monthly book club will resume meeting on June 16, and continue the third Wednesday of each month. For more information contact Diane Knott, director, at (319) 435-2542 or email: director@coggonpubliclibrary.org.
Coggon Fire and Rescue seeks volunteers
Coggon Fire and Rescue are looking for new members. Any teen and adult would be considered and must pass a background check. If you’re interested in joining Coggon Fire and Rescue, download and application at coggonfireems@yahoo.com, or contact Brian Rowe, fire chief.