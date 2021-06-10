After everything that happened in 2020, or rather didn’t happen in 2020, a very good reason to get out and celebrate is the annual Coggon Harvest Home Days (August 6-7).
Although the event officially has been held for 130 years with roots dating back to 1890, it was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.
According to Debi Kitner, event chair, “We’re all tired of being cooped up and we want to again put on this great event to get everyone outside and enjoy their summer. This year the theme is ‘Bringing Back the Fun’ and we’re planning a fun-filled, two-day event the entire family can enjoy.”
Kitner says she’s excited at the prospects of what the event means for Coggon and area residents, and she has put together a full schedule of activities geared for adults and children.
“One of the headliners this year will be the Country Traditions band. They’re out of the Maquoketa-area and play traditional country and western,” she explained. “They have steel guitars, a fiddle player, and play old time country music. They’re very popular.”
According to Kitner, Country Traditions’ drummer played for many years with Roy Orbison during the 1960s, and performed on the mega-hit “Oh, Pretty Woman.” For Kitner, family ties run deep and she says, “Russ Hayward, their manager, happens to be my uncle. My aunt, Shawna (Hayward) also sings with the band.”
Other music will be provided by Hard Tellin’ a local classic rock band that will play during the street dance on Saturday, Aug. 7, from 8 p.m. – midnight.
Other events include: An FFA kids tractor pull, DJ and Karaoke at the Hot Zone, tractor show, pet parade, face painting, limbo contest, vendors, a tug of war, and a lot more.
“The Coggon Fire Department is sponsoring the firefighters water ball fight. This is always a popular attraction. And we’re looking forward to that,” she said.
Kitner, is community-minded and promotes the city whenever she can. She and Jeff Harbough are also opening the “Hot Zone,” a new restaurant and bar in Coggon that is slated to be open in June.
“We’ve received a lot of support from the community not only for the return of Harvest Home Days, but for opening our business in Coggon.
“We want to put on an event where people can get back into the swing again of going out, having fun, and having the camaraderie a street festival like this provides.”
For more information contact Debi Kitner at (319) 800-4947.