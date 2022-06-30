The Central City Historical Society was incorporated in July of 1982, and there’s no better way to celebrate than during the town-wide 4th of July events in Central City!
On July 4, all downtown museums will be open for visitors from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Admission to the museums is free!
• The J.C.Clegg Old Library Museum — 56 N. 4th Street,
• The 1-Room Rural Schoolhouse — Behind the J.C. Clegg Old Library,
• The Sawyer House Museum — 337 E. Main Street.
Immediately following the 10:00 a.m. 4th of July parade in downtown Central City, the Historical Society will be holding a 40-year celebration on the lawn of the Sawyer House with an Ice Cream Social! Meet your family and friends at the Sawyer House after the parade and enjoy root beer floats, cake, ice cream, punch and ice-cold water in the shady backyard. Proceeds from the Ice Cream Social will go toward the maintenance of the downtown museums.
As part of the 40th Anniversary Celebration, the public is encouraged to participate in a 40-40 Challenge to help raise the money needed for the exterior work at the Sawyer House. All donations, big or small, will be greatly appreciated. A long-time Life Member of the Society and former resident of Central City has provided funds for a 100% match of all challenges received through July 4. You can bring your 40-40 donations to the 40th Anniversary Celebration at the Sawyer House or mail them to:
Central City Historical Society, P.O. Box 263, Central City, IA 52214
And be sure to like the Society’s Facebook page to receive more details about the 40-40 Challenge and to follow the progress of the Sawyer House renovations which will begin by mid-July.
The Mission of the Central City Historical Society is “to preserve the history of the Central City community, share that information with the public, and to maintain its museums and artifacts.”
Forty years of collecting information, furnishings and artifacts is an achievement definitely worth celebrating!
Ideas for a historical society actually began during a project by the J.C. Clegg Library in 1975 while gathering information for an upcoming town celebration. During that time, many people were involved but two people, Max Stone and Margery Mysak, were particularly instrumental in getting the Society established. On July 15, 1982, the Articles of Incorporation and the Bylaws were signed. The first officers of the Society were: President Patricia Robinson; Vice-President Ellen Steele; and Marie Henderson, Secretary and Treasurer.
The newly-formed Society met at the J.C. Clegg Library and stored its many collections and artifacts in the basement there while looking for a museum to purchase.
To raise the necessary money for acquiring a museum, many fundraisers were held, including publication of the “History of Central City, 1839-1989” book. Mary Somers spearheaded the initial history book publication as well as the publication of two additional history books in 1999 and 2009. All three books are still available for sale at any of the Society’s museums and at the Linn News office.
Most of the heavy lifting was done in the first 30 years of the Society, with many thousands of volunteer hours of labor, generous contributions of cash, property and artifacts from numerous people and the various fundraisers needed for the funds to establish and furnish the four museums. Before the end of the 1900s, membership in the Society had grown to over 100 people and has continued to increase ever since then. The Society is run entirely by its members and volunteers.
The past ten years have been dedicated to improving and maintaining the Society’s four museums. Most towns the size of Central City have only one museum; many towns have none at all.
Central City’s four museums were acquired as follows:
1987 — When the town’s library was moved to the new Falcon Civic Center, the Historical Society negotiated a 99-year lease with the city for the use of the Old J.C. Clegg Library as a museum. It has great resources for people that are doing genealogy research from military and cemetery records, obituaries, etc.
1990 — The Society purchased the Sawyer House from Daniel and Zeola Rogers and began the huge task of locating late 1800-era furnishings and other artifacts, such as old medical equipment and musical instruments, as well as old military uniforms and displays.
1999 — The Brown Farm (one-mile east of Central City) was bequeathed to the Society by Lloyd Brown, a life-long collector of antiques and old machinery. Since 2008 the farm has been the site of the Society’s annual Pioneer Days’ an event where people can take a walk back in time to relive the past of agriculture. The 2022 Pioneer Days will be Saturday and Sunday, July 30-31 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
2002 — The 1-Room Rural Schoolhouse (originally an actual country school located at rural Paris, Iowa) was donated to the Society by the Michael and Tammy Dougherty family and it was moved into Central City. It has been furnished to depict what a country school was really like.
Costs of maintaining the museums and property of the Society are funded through generous donations, memorials, bequeaths and grants, as well as by proceeds from various public events and fundraisers. The community has been very supportive of these ongoing efforts. Therefore, it is important that people in Central City and surrounding areas can visit the museums and learn from the past.
Since the museums could not be open during the pandemic, many hours have been spent since then getting the museums ready for visitors once again. The interior of each museum has been upgraded for the public to enjoy. The main project that still must be done in 2022 is the exterior repair and repainting of the Sawyer House.