Al Haley, a Legion member, guided four teachers from Central City School in identifying a veteran’s grave. He advised them to look for grave markers or plaques and then place a small flag at the grave once located.
Several flags belonging to veterans had to be replaced with new ones because they were not in a serviceable condition after the long winter. According to the US Flag Code, a flag is considered no longer serviceable if it is torn, worn, tattered, frayed or faded.
World War II veteran Vince Vanis’s casket flag waits to be displayed in Mt. Clark Cemetery for Memorial Day. The 5 ft by 9 ft flags are stored in the military triangle and are labeled with the veterans’ names, the war and the branch they served. The boxes are labeled with specific locations where the flags should be placed in the cemetery.
While Memorial Day is the unofficial declaration of summer, many communities spent most of late May preparing to honor the men and women who have served in the United States Military.
With the weather cooperating, the communities of Center Point, Central City, Coggon, Prairieburg, Troy Mills, Urbana, and Walker spent the morning of May 29 having Memorial Day services ranging from visiting the local cemeteries, hosting local breakfasts or even having a large march in town to honor the service members.