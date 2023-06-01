While Memorial Day is the unofficial declaration of summer, many communities spent most of late May preparing to honor the men and women who have served in the United States Military.

With the weather cooperating, the communities of Center Point, Central City, Coggon, Prairieburg, Troy Mills, Urbana, and Walker spent the morning of May 29 having Memorial Day services ranging from visiting the local cemeteries, hosting local breakfasts or even having a large march in town to honor the service members.

