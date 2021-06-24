The Summer Peep Project chicks should be hatching this week, stop by to look at what is going on. The Crested Gecko is a bit more visible as we have moved the habitat decor around and added more plants. We have Mardi Gras, Quick Start and Evan, the Texel guinea pigs visiting for the summer. There is always a lot to see at your library. Don't forget to tell Ruby hi.
We have great prizes for the whole family, they have been made possible by the following sponsors. The Corner Store, Hiawatha Bank & Trust, Company- Center Point, Tara & Ryan Frith Family, Joel & Jennie Cardo Family, Godfather's Pizza, Joni Goodall Family, Keystone Savings Bank, Greg & Diane Coberly, The Groom Family, Laura Wenger-Rommann Family, Nancy & Steven Schade Family, Harper Tritle, Ginny & Kerry Luchauer, Barry & Zonna Bonar, Eduard Oster, Center Point Insurance Agency, Jennifer and Joe Wendel Family, McClure Financial Services, Andy and Ann Wooldridge Family, Center Point Rentals, Center Point Family Dentistry, Center Point Foods, Renee Taylor, Kathryn and Shane Hatch, Platinum Salon, Berry’s Lanes, Kelly & Anthony Miller Family, Chilled, Kate Walters, Candace & Tom Carman Family, Gwen and Kevin Klima, Knights Of Columbus in memory of Jim Romine, Haddy’s, Lions Club Of Center Point, Jennifer Dobel & Family, Janine Walters, Shellsburg Cablevision, Inc, Friends Of The Center Point Library, Christina & Rod Lahr Family, Rozena McVey, Diane Cook, Jacquelyn Kreuzer Family, Kim Schantz, Jennifer Thorp Family, JoAnn Kopf, St.Mary Urbana 1st Fruits, Julie Hakert Family.
Take a look at all of the prizes and don't forget to look at the available book sets along the easy reader wall. The bicycles are on display in the Den. We have a bike for every age group. Don't forget to look at the weekly prizes: pick a book, cheese balls, movie bucket, snack paks as well as other prizes.
New On the shelf at the Andersen Center Point Library: Adult Fiction: The Saboteurs by Clive Cussler, Outlawed by Anna North, Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir, The First Day Of Spring by Nancy Tucker, Unfinished Business by J.A. Jance, The Bullet by Iris Johansen, The President's Daughter by James Patterson and Bill Clinton, Hidden by Fern Michaels, The Summer Of Lost and Found by Mary Alice Monroe Audio books: Before We Fall by Noah Hawley, That Summer , The Newcomer by Mary Kay Andrews by Jennifer Weiner, The Lost Apothecary by Sarah Penner, Legacy by Nora Roberts, Siege and Storm, Shadow and Bone, Ruin and Rising by Leigh Bardugo. Video: Viking War Last Battle Of The Vikings, The Viking War, Blood Of The Vikings, Second Chances, 12 Strong, Summer's Shadow, The Brawler. To check out all of the recent additions to the catalog visit the library website at www.centerpoint.lib.ia.us and click on the blue catalog button.
Library hours and events
June 24: 1 to 8 p.m.
June 25: 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. 10 a.m. children's program
June 26: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
June 28: 1 to 8 p.m.
June 29: 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. 10 a.m. children's program - Center Point Firefighters
June 30: 1 to 8 p.m.
July 1: 1 to 8 p.m.
July 2: 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
July 3, 4 and 5: Library CLOSED
July 6: 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. 10 a.m. children's program - Touch a Tractor
July 7: 1 to 8 p.m.
July 8: 1 to 8 p.m.
July 9: 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. 10 a.m. children's program
July 10: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
July 12: 1 to 8 p.m.
July 13: 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. 10 a.m. Children's Program - Papa Balloon
July 14: 1 to 8 p.m.
July 15: 1 to 8 p.m.
July 16: 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. 10 a.m. children's program - Guest Reader, Amy Grundmeyer
July 17: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.