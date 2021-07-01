Iowa State University recognized 4,798 spring graduates on May 7 and 8. Students had the opportunity to attend in-person ceremonies and celebrations at Hilton Coliseum and Jack Trice Stadium, which were livestreamed for those who preferred a virtual option.
The following area students received degrees:
Center Point
Alexa Brooker, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology and Health, Summa Cum Laude; Alexander Stephens, Bachelor of Science, Computer Engineering, Magna Cum Laude; Blake Wajvoda, Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice, Cum Laude;
Central City
McKenna Novey, Bachelor of Arts, Sociology and Communication Studies, Cum Laude;
Coggon
Rachel Zumbach, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural and Life Sciences Education and International Agriculture, Cum Laude;
Urbana
Corissa Hite, Bachelor of Science, Apparel, Merchandising, and Design; Tessa Kohl, Master of Science, Biomedical Sciences; Benjamin Mayer, Bachelor of Arts, Anthropology.