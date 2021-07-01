Here's a rare opportunity to book a weeklong summer stay at one of Backbone State Park's cabins in 2021! Or reserve a shorter stay (2-night minimum) in the fall. Usually booked months in advance, the cabins are nestled in the woods of one of Iowa's most scenic and historic state parks.
The cabins were scheduled to be closed for several weeks this summer for a road construction project, but a delay in the overall start date means the cabins are back open and available through 2021. The cabins will close March - Summer 2022, until the project is complete.
Choose from 16 cabins with various amenities to meet your family's needs