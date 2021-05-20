AlburnettThe Alburnett Historical Society meets the third Tuesday of each month.
Center Point The American Legion & Auxiliary Dye Benion Unit #297 meets the first Monday of the month, separate meetings at 7 p.m.
KC meeting every first Thursday of the month at the KC Hall.
Center Point Historical Society meets the last Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at the museum.
Central CityAmerican Legion Auxiliary Unit 421 meets the first Tuesday of each month, at 1:30 p.m. at the Legion Hall.
Friends of the Library Book Club meets the third Monday of each month, at the library at 6 p.m.
Mainstreet Program board meets every third Monday of each month, 6 p.m.
Bingo at American Legion Post 421, Tuesdays. Doors open 6 p.m. Bingo starts at 6:30 p.m. The bar will also be open.
American Legion Post 421 meets monthly on the second Monday of the month, 7:30 p.m. at the Legion Hall.
CoggonThe Coggon Historical Society meets the fourth Monday of each month, 7 p.m. at the Clemons House.
The Coggon Food Pantry is open Tuesday and Thursday from 4 – 6 p.m. at the United Parish Church. Call (319) 435-2202 or email Pastor Sheri Andersen at unitedparish16@aol.com for further information.
Programs held weekly
Alcoholics Anonymous: Thursdays 7 p.m., Opera House Annex, 218 East Main Street
Coggon Community Comforters: Mondays, 1 p.m. Zion Presbyterian Church basement, (319) 350-5651.
Coggon Food Pantry: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 4 – 6 p.m. United Parish Church, (310) 435-2202.
If you would like to add an item to the Calendar of Events, please email Jay Crump at jay.crump@wcinet.com.