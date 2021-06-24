It was a much different time for high schoolers in 1971: Richard Nixon was the president of the United States; people were able to listen to National Public Radio (NPR) for the first time; voting age was lowered to 18, and the cost of gas averaged at 40 cents per gallon.
On Friday, June 4, the Central City High School class of 1971 gathered at the local legion hall steak fry to get together and celebrate their 50th graduation anniversary. Twenty-six members of the class attended.
The event was filled with lots of conversation and the returning class members reminisced about their teen years in Central City. Several members of the class made the trek to Central City from all over the country, coming from as far away as, California, Washington, and South Dakota - to visit with their former classmates. There were even students who had left the school prior to graduation returned.
The following day, 30 members of the class met at Pinicon Ridge Park, just outside of Central City. The day was filled with more visiting and they were treated to a picnic complete with “walking tacos.”
“With everything that has been going on, we chose to keep it casual,” said Diana Dye, one of the event organizers.
Former class presidents, Ken Becicka, Steve Simmons, and Diana Dye, organized the event as a last-minute get together. A few classmates announced that they were coming to Central City for the weekend, the organizers decided that this would be a perfect time to reconcile.