June 24 — Chicken primavera, green beans, lettuce salad, oranges/pineapple.
June 25 – Salisbury steak and gravy, mashed potatoes, Winter blend vegetables/che, plums.
June 28 – Chef Salad w/ ham, cottage cheese, tomato spoon salad.
June 29 – Baked Cod, rice, mixed vegetables, peach crisp.
June 30 – Chicken & noodles, carrots, bread & butter, dessert.
No Birthdays
Meals are provided by carryout and home deliveries only. Please call (319) 438-6691 to reserve your carryout meal.
Are you working from home and would like to help deliver meals to the elderly? We really need some people in Center Point and Coggon. Kindly give a call. The Food Pantry is still open with plenty of available.