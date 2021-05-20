May 20 – Baked cod, rice, green beans, dessert.
May 21 – Meatloaf, baked potatoes s/c, broccoli with cheese, orange fruited jello.
May 24 — Chicken primavera, mixed vegetables, orange/pineapple cup, breadstick.
May 25 – Tator tot casserole, cauliflower, cornbread, applesauce.
May 26 – Spaghetti/meat sauce, spinach, lettuce salad, breadstick.
May 27 – Honey mustard pork chop, buttered potatoes, peas and carrots, peaches.
Birthdays May 18 – Pat Burell
May 21 – Anne Sever, JoAnne Polk
May 23 – Nelson LeClere
May 26 – Barb Cook
Meals are provided by carryout and home deliveries only. Please call (319) 438-6691 to reserve your carryout meal.
Are you working from home and would like to help deliver meals to the elderly? We really need some people in Center Point and Coggon. Kindly give a call. The Food Pantry is still open with plenty of available.