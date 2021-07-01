July 1 – Grilled bratwurst/bun w/ sauerkraut, coleslaw, pea salad.
July 2 – Roast turkey, baked sweet potato, broccoli, peaches.
July 5 – CLOSED. Delivering to Center Point, Troy Mills, and Walker on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday.
July 6 – Oven baked chicken, mashed potatoes, corn, peaches.
July 7 – Turkey sandwich, lettuce salad, cottage cheese, pudding.
July 8 – Tomato soup, grilled cheese, fruit crisp.
No Birthdays
Meals are provided by carryout and home deliveries only. Please call (319) 438-6691 to reserve your carryout meal.
Are you working from home and would like to help deliver meals to the elderly? We really need some people in Center Point and Coggon. Kindly give a call. The Food Pantry is still open with plenty of available.