The Central City Farmers’ Market was held Thursday, June 10, outside of the United Church of Christ. The pavement was filled with different vendors who sold a variety of goods, from fresh flowers to homemade maple syrup.
One of the newer vendors at the market, Oak Heart Flowers, was started by Roxanne Edgerly recently. After 40 years of working as a nurse, she decided that with her retirement she would do something she loves — growing flowers. When asked why this was the route she decided to take, she talked about how much she loved flowers and how she thought this would make a “fun business.” Edgerly’s stand was arranged aesthetically with flowers and other plant plants surrounding a felt board that stated the prices.
Another vendor, McVay’s Stand, had a little bit of everything. There was a variety of cupcakes and breads, but there was one special thing this stand had compared to the others: Homemade maple syrup. The delicacy is created at the McVay’s home right outside of Alburnett. From the tree sapling to the bottling of the syrup, all of it is done locally. When the owner told her business’ story, she beamed with pride. It was obvious that everything that came from that stand was made with love and care.
“It’s like a labor of love,” said Chriss Vifan, about the church’s table at the market. Nancy Keenie and Wilma Arhcibold also sat at this table. They offered flowers, pies, and kolaches. Vifan refers to Archibold as the “Kolache Lady,” due to her taking over the main responsibilities of creating these delicious treats last year. The ladies of the United Church of Christ bake both on their own and in groups depending on their schedules. The ladies joked around with each other while telling the stories behind their stand, and it just showed how much enjoyment that the farmer’s market brought to their group.
The delicious vegetables from Beal Produce are grown outside of Monticello. The stand is run by the Beal family, who decided to show at farmers’ markets instead of showing and taking care of hogs, as they had done in previous years. The family goes to around six farmers’ markets a week. The daughter and son running the stand were kind, and it was instantly obvious how much they cared about the stand.
Baileys Apiary has multiple locations all over Iowa, and is run by Jim Bailey. It has been sold at the Central City Farmers’ Market for over 17 years. Although he was not running the stand, the ladies that were gave solid insight about the business. The cold that Iowa faced last winter affected the bee’s heavily, so the gratefulness for the honey that was for sale was definitely clear.
Overall, the Farmers’ Market was highly successful. This was the second event of the year, and will continue every Thursday through October, with each market lasting from four to six in the afternoon.