It is going to be a busy summer in Central City. RAGBRAI is coming through the last week of July; Thursday, July 29 to be exact. Just a little over a week later, on Saturday, August 7, Central City Mainstreet will be hosting the 14th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament at Meadowview Golf and Country Club.
Planning is in full swing. At the last Mainstreet committee meeting, held at Montana’s Family Restaurant, organizers Brittney McKenna, Annadee Betzer and Jennifer Betzer worked together to iron out a few more details. Invitations are being sent out, posters are hanging up around town, and a sign-up sheet has been placed at Meadowview.
Each year, local businesses are given the opportunity to sponsor this event. Business sponsors are given a sign with their information and/or logo featured at one of the tee boxes. In addition, many businesses that our community patronizes offer to include merchandise in a “goodie bag” given to the golfers or donate a prize that will be drawn for on the day of the golf tournament. Anyone can get involved! In the past couple years, we have also had some of the home-based businesses donate prizes and merchandise. Last year, we collected business cards from area businesses, just to remind all of our golfers where they can do business in Central City.
We are making an attempt to contact each and every business here in the community.
There are several volunteer opportunities the day of the tournament. We have openings for volunteers the morning of the tournament, anywhere from 7:30 a.m. – 9 a.m. as well as in the afternoon to help clean-up, usually from 2 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. In addition, we are also looking for anyone interested in taking pictures throughout the day or helping out driving the beverage cart for a few hours to keep our golfers hydrated. If you are interested in being a part of this day in any way, please feel free to contact us and find out how you can be a part of this great community event.