Nolte, Cornman & Johnson P.C. Certified Public Accountants recently released an audit report on Central City Community School District.
According to the audit, district revenues totaled $7,495,715 for the year ended June 30, 2020, a 1.09 percent increase from the prior year. Expenses for district operations for the year ended June 30, 2020 totaled $6,452,686, a 5.80 percent decrease from the prior year. Revenues were consistent with those of the prior years, while the decrease in expenses is due to a decrease in the support services functional area.
Audit FindingsThe audit addressed issues such as lack of segregation of duties, supplementary weighting, financial condition, Student Activity Fund, Physical Plant and Equipment Levy, leasing and inter-fund loans. In addition, the district was provided with recommendations to address these findings.
According to a release by the audit firm, four items of the seven findings contained in the audit are repeated from the prior year. Central City Community School District’s Board of Education has a fiduciary responsibility to provide oversight of the Community School District’s operations and financial transactions. Oversight is typically defined as the “watchful and responsible care” a governing body exercises in its fiduciary capacity.