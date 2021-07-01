Central City’s new and improved Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP), completed just last year, is a state of the art, environmentally friendly system that most of us don’t even think about as we flush our toilets or watch water go down our shower and sink drains. But there is a complicated system of drains, pipes, pumps, and pits that ensures that the wastewater generated by households and businesses in Central City is processed so that all environmental and regulatory standards are adhered to … and more.
Several years ago, Central City’s permit from the DNR was up for renewal, and it was clear that the old treatment plant (originally designed in the late 50s) could not meet the ever-increasing regulatory standards for a new permit. As a result, the city hired engineering design firm HR Green to recommend and design a new system, and to oversee construction once a contractor was selected. In September 2018, Boomerang Corporation of Anamosa was awarded the $3.5M construction job and work commenced.
“The plant was designed to last at least 25 — 30 years,” said Adam Griggs, Central City mayor. “It also was designed to preserve the water quality of the Wapsi. We’re a river town and protecting that asset is a high priority.”
And the new system does just that. The plant was recently upgraded to include a Submerged Attached Growth Reactor (SAGR) that cleans wastewater even beyond current EPA standards. “The upgraded plant removes ammonia and further treats other contaminants to extremely low levels,” explained Matt Wildman, Sr. Project Manager of HR Green. “Discharge water is sampled weekly as required by the facility permit to make sure effluent contaminant levels are below acceptable levels.”
So how does the wastewater coming into the plant become clean enough to release into the river? Wastewater from homes and businesses comes to the treatment plant located east of town from piping systems serving three different areas of Central City: West of the river; east of the river; and east of the railroad tracks up to the golf course. 95 percent of the wastewater flows by gravity to the plant. Depending on the time of year, between 70,000 and 100,000 gallons of wastewater per day flows into the facility.
Wastewater first goes into the “raw pit” where it goes through a bar screen to catch any solids larger than an inch in diameter. “People don’t know that flushable wipes aren’t really flushable,” said Trevyn Cunningham, Public Works manager for the city. “These get caught in the bar screen and must be removed so that they don’t clog up the system.”
After going through grinding pumps, the wastewater is pumped into the first of three lagoons. The lagoons are aerated by vertical pipes extending down into each pond. The aeration process knocks out some of the solids so that sludge begins to be formed, and bacteria can begin to work on cleaning the water and breaking down the solids. As water moves from one lagoon to the next, it is further clarified each time. Settling of the solids occurs in all three lagoons.
“Sun and the environment do a lot of the work in this system,” said Cunningham. “We do not use any chemical agents in our lagoons or ponds. If a lagoon is property aerated, that’s all that is needed. The duck weed growing on the surface of each lagoon is a sign of a healthy lagoon.”
Solid waste that has turned into compacted sludge via the aeration and decomposition process builds up on the bottoms of the three lagoons. Lagoons are generally dredged after about 10 years of sediment collection, and the material provided as fertilizer for local farms.
Once the water has passed through the third lagoon, it goes into the new part of treatment system, the SAGR system. “The SAGR cells are large, lined boxes filled with rock,” explained Wildman. “There is air that is constantly blown into the rock bed to provide oxygen for the bacteria. Bacteria grow on the rocks in the cells. As wastewater flows through these cells, the bacteria break down and consume organic material and ammonia. The rocks also filter out any other debris that may be present in the water.”
Lastly, water moves from the SAGR pits through a ducting system which hangs under a series of UV lights. This ensures that any remaining pathogens are killed before the water is released into the Wapsi.
The new treatment plant is an important part of the infrastructure of Central City. The project was financed by a low-rate loan from the state, which is repaid through sewer capital and variable charges on the monthly water/sewer bills going to all property owners serviced by the system. Come see for yourself how this impressive system works during the upcoming Open House on July 7.