The Coggon Fire Department was recently named one 48 fire departments across the country to receive through Nationwide’s Grain Bin Safety campaign, life-saving grain rescue tubes and hands-on training that will prepare them to respond when grain bin entrapments occur.
Nationwide, the country’s top insurer of farms and ranches, is taking steps to help prevent grain entrapment deaths in rural America. The program is in partnership with the National Education Center for Agricultural Safety (NECAS).
After receiving more than 1,000 nominations in the annual Nominate Your Fire Department Contest, a key piece of Nationwide’s Grain Bin Safety advocacy campaign, the insurer and its partners awarded the grain rescue tubes and training to fire departments across the country.
NECAS, based out of Peosta, IA, will deliver the rescue tubes and training to the fire departments throughout 2021, traveling to each location with state-of-the-art grain entrapment simulators and rescue tubes. The comprehensive training sessions include classroom education and rescue simulations using the entrapment tools, which are loaded onto 20-foot trailers and able to hold about 100 bushels of grain each.
Since 2014, Nationwide’s Grain Bin Safety campaign has awarded 200 rescue tubes to first responders to help prevent grain entrapment deaths.
About Nationwide’s Grain Bin Safety advocacy campaign:
According to researchers at Purdue University, more than 900 cases of grain engulfment have been reported in the past 50 years with a fatality rate of 62 percent. In 2020, grain entrapments led to 20 deaths.
“It only takes seconds, or a simple mistake, for an adult to sink in the quicksand-like flow of grain and become fully entrapped or engulfed,” said Brad Liggett, Nationwide’s president of Agribusiness. “Adding to the risk is a lack of rescue equipment available to local fire departments and emergency responders who are called for help when a worker becomes trapped.”
To help address this industry issue, Nationwide initiated its Grain Bin Safety campaign in 2014 to educate those entering grain bins about the hazards involved and the importance of implementing safe entry procedures. A central piece of the campaign, the Nominate Your Fire Department Contest, aims to address the lack of specialized resources available to fire departments who are responding to bin entrapments.
“Since 2014, Nationwide has made it a mission to bring an end to this industry issue by raising awareness of the dangers and collecting funds to supply needed equipment to front line rescuers tasked with responding when accidents occur,” said Liggett. “With long-standing roots in agriculture, we’re thankful for the work America’s farmers do and for the contributions of our valuable partners who help us make a difference in rural communities.”