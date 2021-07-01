The Coggon City Council met in a special session June 17, to discuss applications they’ve received for the public works position. The council approved to offer the position to Robert Rundle, pending his acceptance. In other business, the council set a public hearing for July 13, to amend FY22 city budget.
