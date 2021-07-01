Kylee Trimble, Alburnett, and Garron Barber, Center Point, were among more than 10,500 Iowa State University students recognized for outstanding academic achievement. They were named to the spring semester 2021 Dean’s List. Students named to the Dean’s List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded coursework.
