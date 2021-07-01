Nathaniel Wade, Central City, was recently named to the University of Dubuque’s Spring Semester 2021 Academic Dean’s List. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must earn a grade point average (GPA) of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale for that semester.
Nathanial Wade named to University of Dubuque dean's spring 2021 list
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Springville softball: All about Libby
- Anamosa Schools Archery: Going out in style
- Kim Steele retiring following 30 years in teaching
- The Brass Fountain: Soda fountain nostalgia returns to Solon
- New coach finds home with Mustangs
- Timmothy Sieck
- A career built from scratch: Nannette Rambo of Big's BBQ and Brew
- Jones Regional Medical Center to open simulation lab
- Aqua court returns for another unique season
- Midland baseball: Ending a six-year drought