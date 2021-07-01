Come and see for yourself how wastewater flows through the treatment plant and ends up becoming clean water that is released into the Wapsi. The public Open House will be held on Wednesday, July 7 from 3 – 6 p.m. at the City Maintenance Yard and Wastewater Treatment Plant located at 255 8th St. South (off of Game Club Rd.).
Public Works Director Trevyn Cunningham and staff will be on hand to show you how it all works. The Project Manager from HR Green (the engineering firm that designed the system), Matt Wildman, will be there to provide information and answer questions. Mayor Adam Griggs, City Administrator Shelley Annis, and City Council member(s) will also be in attendance.
For more information regarding the Open House, contact Shelley Annis at City Hall, 319-438-1713.