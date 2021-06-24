Once again this Spring, members of the Petal Pushers Garden Club were able to enjoy their large annual Spring volunteer planting project shortly after the passing of the legendary “Three Frozen Kings.”
This year, due to graduation ceremonies for members’ children and grandchildren, the large planting project at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Cedar Rapids spanned three days. It all began with the careful selection of numerous annuals and accent plants at Frontier Garden Center. Its owner and honorary member of Petal Pushers, Lynn Burrell, helped in the selection and loading of the many items into members’ vehicles, which proceeded on to St. Paul’s Church.
The volunteers cleaned out and tilled the six large wooden outdoor flowerboxes at the church entrances along Third Avenue and Fourteenth Street S.E. Once prepared, the Petal Pushers members began arranging the lovely plants within the boxes and when they were pleased with the design, plantings were set into the soil in the boxes and carefully secured. And now, members, neighbors, and visitors of St. Paul’s are enjoying the gorgeous beauty within the boxes as they pass by or enter the building.
Petal Pushers’ annual volunteer activity known as “Garden-On-The-Go” is also continuing this year with another lovely planted pot for the doorstep of the Lafayette Salem Evangelical Church located on East Otter Road west of Alburnett. It was put in place on Memorial Day weekend and is being frequently watered by church personnel and a Petal Pushers member who lives nearby.
There will be some additional volunteering special projects during the remainder of the growing season done by members of the Petal Pushers Garden Club for various non-profit organizations within our community, some of which will be holiday oriented.
This summer, the Petal Pushers Garden Club mascot, Duggie the Pug, is conducting another special gardening feature for members to enjoy. Last summer he led a “Victory Garden” project which had members learning a lot about the history of the “Victory Garden” idea and then planting their own victory gardens to signify eventual victory over the COVID virus. Members enjoyed doing a variety of small such themed gardens, some of which were in-ground and some in containers.
This year, Duggie’s special gardening feature is entitled “Step Up To Plants,” and has members designing their own multi-level plant-scapes. They can do containers and pots on stairways inside and outside, set planted containers in groupings on racks, get out some of their unused pots and put them to new use in a cluster on two or more adjacent levels, or do something with houseplants inside on sills and shelves. At the close of the growing season, Petal Pushers members will share photos of their created planting terraces with each other to see how creatively and interestingly they “stepped up” to put a variety of plants together on differing levels.
At the next regular meeting of Petal Pushers, they will be enjoying a guided tour of the beautifully planted front entry gardens at Elmcrest Country Club in Cedar Rapids. It will be led by Elmcrest’s own horticulturist who will provide each member with a detailed map identifying the plantings. She will also be discussing nearby planted areas surrounding the Elmcrest clubhouse as well as their pollinator gardens by their patios and decks. Following this outdoor tour, Petal Pushers will have a brief business meeting and then enjoy lunch together with choices from a new Elmcrest menu.