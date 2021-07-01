Vintage cars, motorcycles, and food vendors, oh my. The third annual Alburnett car show took place Saturday, June 19. There were 264 cars registered for the event, and awards were given out for the top 50 cars and trucks, top three motorcycles, the peoples’ choice, best of show, best paint, best engine, best interior, most unique, kid’s choice, and work-in-progress.
The event was hosted by Fullers Pub & Grub Restaurant. The entry fee was $15 per vehicle, and the money raised will go to the Alburnett Kid’s Diamond Club and the Alburnett Fire Department. According to car show officials, plans for the event are to keep it going annually.
Harry Rupe, owner of a 1954 Chevy Bel Air, said his vehicle was originally built in Florida in the 1980s, and has traveled around the country ever since. “I like old cars and the color yellow. I found the car in Oklahoma City, and the rest was fate.” Now retired, Rupe says he takes the car around to other area shows for fun.
John Hill’s 1964 Buick Skylark has been in his wife’s family for decades. Mrs. Hill even remembers riding in it with her grandmother during her childhood years. Everything about the vintage car was the same way as it was when it was created. Hill takes the car to many car shows, and even won an award for the car’s originality at a specific Buick event. Now that the covid restrictions are being pulled back, he hopes to attend more car show and show his beauty off.
1963 Plymouth Valiant’s are almost nonexistent according to Rodger Prasil. When he acquired this car, it was in the middle of nowhere, and he wasn’t exactly sure about what he just had purchased. Little did he know, with a little bit of love, this car would become one of his favorite pastimes. He kept the all of the original chrome and mirrors, but after adding “all the comforts,” such as air conditioning, Chevy partial frame and driveline, and reclining seats, Prasil now drives the car to car shows around the country. “It’s just a fun car to drive, I have only found one other of these that are the exact same.”
Overall, the Alburnett Car Show was a major success. It had a little bit of everything, making it a perfect event for people of all ages