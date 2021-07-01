For the second summer, members of the Kenwood/Parcrest Daytime Book Club are enjoying participating in the special summer vacation reading program designed and directed by their club mascot, Duggie the Pug.
Begun last year, his innovative activity-filled reading program was a huge hit, and members strongly called for it to return this summer. Participation in it is unanimous, including all area members and those from out-of-state, and each member has already received a special Certificate of Participation.
The first member to sign up also received a tasty reward. Participants all have been given a Reading Log on which they are to list whatever literature-based items they complete during the program session, which runs from May 1 to September 15. Such qualifying items can be books, periodicals, journals, pamphlets, cookbooks, and other literary formats. As always, all genres are encouraged to be enjoyed.
Duggie has also designed twenty-five extra-credit incentives that members can choose from to further enhance their reading enjoyment throughout the summer. These are based on literature and authors and include such activities as rewriting fairy tales, writing creative stories, designing crafty book jackets, word searches, developing a walking tour script from something read, working with baby books, illustrating homophones found in books, making postcards and luggage labels from books set in faraway countries, preparing a recipe treat from a book other than a cookbook, and numerous other highly creative and imaginative activities.
These actual projects will be presented to the entire membership at their regular October meeting. Special recognition will be given to members completing some of the incentives, and program participation prizes will be awarded at the October meeting.
Unlike the summer reading programs of many area public libraries that have names entered for drawings with only a few winners, everyone in Duggie’s Summer Reading Program will receive prizes. So, another exciting summer of reading is ensured for the members of the Kenwood/Parcrest Daytime Book Club this year, thanks to Mascot Duggie.