More than 7,000 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa were named to the dean’s list for the 2021 spring semester.
Dean’s list status was earned by only 872 first year undergraduates during the 2021 spring semester at Iowa, only 1,579 second year students, only 1,947 third year students, and only 2,687 fourth year students.
The following local students were named to the dean’s list.
Kayla Bean of Center Point; Connor Burke of Walker; Tehya Cart of Springville; Madisyn Fah of Springville; Alexis Folkers of Walker; Britt Garman of Center Point; Joseph Greif of Coggon; Jessica Grundmeyer of Walker; Mallory Holub of Central City; Carter Johnson of Walker; Page Koch of Central City; Vannessa Kotouc of Center Point; Kylie Kurt of Coggon; Tristan Miller of Center Point; Joshua Parbs of Urbana; Shania Sherman of Alburnett; Regan Smock of Coggon; Gracie Weeks of Ryan; Joshua White of Center Point; Paige Wolf of Central City.