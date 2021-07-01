This spring, some 5,300 University of Iowa undergraduate, graduate, and professional students received their degrees under extraordinary circumstances. With the coronavirus pandemic continuing to upend traditional educational practices across campus and the country, the 2020-21 academic year has been a challenge.
The following local students were among the graduates from the area:
Monica Sargent of Central City; Joshua Parbs of Urbana; Morgan Chapman of Central City; Britt Garman of Center Point; Mallory Holub of Central City; Brett Hull of Center Point; Adriana Jorgenson of Center Point; Page Koch of Central City; Logan McClintock of Alburnett; Alaina McGovern of Coggon; Brandon Rollinger of Central City; Tiffany Schliemann of Coggon; Kyler Schott of Coggon; Aaron Schwiebert of Springville; Sarah Wehrkamp of Walker; Paige Wolf of Central City.