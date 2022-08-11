August marks the start of many things: school, preseason football, and sign-ups for Concrete Elite Dance Company in Center Point!
Originally started in 2017, Concrete Elite Dance Company has a new look this year.
“Our first year, we only had 35 students,” owner Ashlee Wyant explained. “This year, we had 135.”
With so many new dancers joining classes, it was time for the studio to grow too. Their new location on Water St. is a garage they renovated to contain two practice rooms to comfortably fit everyone.
The upgrade will be well worth it, too. Concrete Elite dancers have performed at Kernels games in Cedar Rapids, during Pork Days in Center Point and in parades around Linn County. For dancers who try-out for the competition team, they have even more opportunities for travel! Dubuque, Des Moines, Chicago and St. Louis have all been on past itineraries.
Ashlee’s dance experience has helped make Concrete Elite Dance so successful. She was a member of Center Point-Urbana’s dance team all four years of high school and continued dancing with Johnson County Community College near Kansas City. After finishing her formal education, Ashlee took her dance career a step further.
“I moved to Chicago where I took master classes and continued to branch out,” she said. “It was intense.”
The Open House at Concrete’s new location, 120 Water St., will be held Aug. 13 from 12-4 p.m. You can meet the coaches, check out the studio and sign up for classes! All ages 2-18 with any level of dance experience are welcome.