CENTER POINT-URBANAJan. 27 at Maquoketa (64-12)
Head coach Matt Grennan and the Stormin Pointers traveled over to Maquoketa on Jan. 27 getting one last dual in before the conference meet. with strong showings by Steinkamp, Novoa, Barth and Hoskins. They wrapped up Senior Night as well with some matches between members of their CPU Storm Wrestling Club.
CPU went 4-3 in contested matches with three wins via a pin. After a forfeit for Tyler Foreman at 160, Hoskins pinned Jesse Cornwell in 1:25 to take an early 12-0 lead. Oliver Brown at 182 and Liam Jouanne at 195 both received forfeits.
Brandon Payn got the Pointers back on the scoreboard at 106 with a forfeit. Cael Steinkamp picked up the fall at 113 giving CPU a comfortable 36-12 lead mid-way through the dual. Blake Berninghaus at 120 and Teegan Fuessley at 120 both received forfeits. Aiden Novoa at 138 won by fall in 4:37, and Ryan Barth at 145 got a major decision 18-4 over Sam Thines. Caleb Webster wrapped up the night with a forfeit and a 64-12 win.
Jan. 29 — WaMaC Girls Conference Tournament
Moorea Brown continues to shine for CPU. Following her third-place finish at state, Moorea came back Saturday to take home the WaMaC girls conference title at 137 pounds going 2-0, with both wins by fall. This makes conference title number three for Moorea. She will look to become a four-time champion next season.
Jan. 29 — WaMaC Boys Conference Tournament
The Stormin Pointers placed five wrestlers on the podium at this year’s conference meet. CPU’s top place winners were Ryan Barth (145) and Collin Hoskins (170) who both finished in fourth place.
At 145 Barth went 3-2 with wins over Benjamin Haughey of CCA by fall in 1:26 and another fall over West Delaware’s Carson Turnis in 3:44.
Hoskins at 170 went 3-2 on the day with wins over Jesse Cornwell by fall in only :17 seconds in round one. He picked up two more wins in the consolation rounds over Ryan Funke of Beckman and Mitch Johnson of Independence.
Cael Steinkamp was the next top placer for CPU taking fifth place at 106. Steinkamp went 3-2 on the day with wins over Evan Burg by fall in round one in 1:03 and a fall in 1:30 over Ryan Koehler of Benton. In his fifth-place match he won a close 3-2 decision over Jake Schmidt of Beckman.
At 120, Keegan Fuessley placed sixth, and at 138 Aiden Novoa placed eighth. Fuessley won two matches on the day with one being an opening bye. In Consol round two he pinned Riley Mudd of Mount Vernon 58 seconds into the first period.
At 138 Novoa placed eight with two wins from byes. Also wrestling but not placing were Tyler Foreman at 152, Lindeman at 195, Blake Berninghaus at 113 and Brody Berninghaus at 132.
Head Coach Matt Grennan said, “Right now we need to focus on the small details that may have a major impact on the match, specifically the score and our options in different situations.
ALBURNETTThe young guns from Alburnett shined this past weekend at the Tri-Rivers Conference meet putting eight wrestlers in the finals coming home with a second place finish behind Lisbon. Three Pirate wrestlers claimed conference titles.
Bringing home conference titles for the Pirates were Rowdy Neighbor at 106 pounds. Rowdy majored Lisbon’s Wes Sadler in the finals 9-1. In his semifinal match he pinned Marcus Gaul of Ed-Co in only :55 seconds. Big brother Brody was not going to let his younger brother be the only conference champ. Brody also took home the conference title at 132 with an 8-4 decision win over Lisbon’s Tiernan Boots. Brody got the fall in his semifinal match over Dawson Zobac of Starmont in 1:35.
Head coach Clayton Rush said, “I thought we wrestled really well. We were within 20 points of Lisbon, which is as close as we have been for a while. Our guys competed hard in every match, and that’s all we ask of them. We are closing the gap on teams at this point in the year.”
Carson Klostermann claimed Alburnett’s third title with a 12-3 major decision over Tanner Thurn of East Buc in the finals. He also got the fall over Landon Basset of North Linn in his semifinal match in 3:30.
Making the finals but placing second were Dawson Becker at 113, Preston Klostermann at 120, Blaine McGraw at 126, Gunnar Keeney at 152 and Reece Klostermann at 160. Becker beat Lucas Capron of Lisbon in his semifinal match by fall in only :32 seconds. Preston Klostermann got the fall in his semi’s match over Sam Cook of East Buc in 3:27.
“On top of that, we have individuals spreading that gap against opponents. Both of these things tell me this team is applying more about what they are learning and continuing to do the things we ask of them.” said Rush
At 126 McGraw took an 8-4 decision win in his semifinals match over Dawson Bergan of Ed-Co. Keeney at 152 had a 10-4 semifinal decision win over Michael Schaul of Maquoketa Valley. Reece Klostermann decisioned East Bucs Chase Fults 6-3 in his semi-final match.
Taking third place was Shayden Washburn. Washburn went 3-1 on the day with his only loss to Lisbon’s Cade Siebrecht. Placing fourth were Luke Schneider at 182 and Josiah Redel at 285. Placing sixth were River Williams at 170, Nash Hamilton at 195 and Gage Tallon at 220.
“Each guy that wrestled in the finals really did a great job of being in the match to win or to get bonus points.” said Rush, “I think in some circumstances, we were outmatched from a wrestling standpoint, meaning our opponent was a better wrestler. But I felt that our wrestlers were looking for a fight the entire match.”
NORTH LINNJan. 29 at TRC conference meet at Lisbon
The Lynx went 3 for 3 in their conference final matches at the 2022 conference meet taking home a sixth-place team finish. All six wrestlers placed in the top five in their respective brackets.
Earning conference titles were Cael Bridgewater at 138 after defeating the returning state champ from Lisbon Cade Siebrecht 6-5. Bridgewater came out strong in the first minute getting a takedown. Cade reversed him to tie the score at 2-2 after one. Siebrecht got a takedown in the second after a neutral start to take a 4-2 lead into the third. Siebrecht got an escape to start the third putting him up 5-2, but Cael was not done yet. In the last minute of the match, he got a takedown and two-near fall points for the 6-5 comeback win.
Jarin Peyton at 160, and Landen Helmrich at 182 both earned their first ever conference title. The Lynx also had Blaine Baumgartner place third, with Landon Bassett and Riley Peyton both placed fifth.
Head coach Brendan Schott said, ““I was pleased with the effort from our team at the conference tournament. Not everything was done perfectly, but the effort was there. And if you have that, then we have something to work with.”
Jarin Peyton decisioned Jordan Buford of Midland in his semifinals match 10-4, before defeating Reece Klostermann of Alburnett 6-0 in the finals.
“I thought his effort level throughout the match was high. He was ridden for too long in the match but he was constantly trying to work and improve to get out.” said Schott. “We just need to fix the mistakes so we can make sure we do get out. Getting a reversal in back points at the end is pretty big.”
Also taking first was Landen Helmrich at 182. After pinning Luke Schneider of Alburnett in the semi’s Helmrich pinned Clay Wilgenbusch of East Buc in the finals in 2:34.
“I believe Landen is doing his best wrestling right now. He’s getting his confidence back from the lumps he was taking midseason and I think we have him at the right weight class to do his best wrestling.” said Schott.
Taking third at 132 was Blaine Baumgartner. Baumgartner went 3-1 on the day with his only loss to Tiernan Boots of Lisbon in the semi’s. In his third-place match he got the fall over Dawson Zobac of Starmont in 3:11.
Landon Bassett at 145 and Reilly Peyton at 170 both took home fifth place finishes for the Lynx.
CENTRAL CITYHead Coach Paul Lindley took two wrestlers to the 2022 TRC conference meet with both wrestlers finishing in the top four in their respective classes.
Luke Burds at 145 placed third going 3-1 on the day. After losing his opening round match Burds went 3-0 with a fall over Mason Joley of Maquoketa Valley in his third-place match in 1:25. Connor Clark at 120 went 2-2 on the day for fourth place.