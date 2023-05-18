Congregate Meals May 18, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save May 18: Loaded fries with pulled pork, coleslaw, watergate salad and bread pudding.May 19: Shepards pie, dinner roll, applesauce and dessert bar.May 22: Tuna noodle casserole, bread and butter, peas, pears and yogurt.May 23: Cold cut sandwich, soup, crackers, broccoli raisin salad, peaches and orange fluff.May 24: Cheeseburgers, tator tots, cucumber salad, strawberries and bananas.May 25: Lasagna, breadsticks, lettuce salad, mixed fruit and poke cake.May 26: Grilled brats with bun, sauerkraut, potato salad, macaroni salad and bananas. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Linn News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesNew greenhouse a dream come trueAnamosa boys track and field: 43-year drought comes to an endTroy Mills is home to Take the Cake DessertsSpringville grand marchTwo Scoops offers up frozen treats2023 Jones County beef ambassador candidates namedAnamosa girls track and field: Blowing past the competitionSpringville boys track and field: Continuing to break recordsAuthorities: Central City woman charged with attempted murder for shooting at sleeping fatherThe journey continues for Alburnett Archers Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.