Congregate Meals May 11, 2023 11 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save May 11: Baked chicken, scalloped corn, mashed potatoes, gravy, dinner rolls and banana bars.May 12: Meatloaf, party potatoes, stuffing, 5-way vegetable salad and fresh fruit.May 15: Chicken salad on croissant, pea salad, pineapple tidbits and cookie bars.May 16: Waffles, sausage patties, scrambled eggs, apple juice and cinnamon rolls.May 17: Chicken alfredo, garlic bread, winter blend vegetables, Jell-O parfait with strawberries.May 18: Loaded fries with pulled pork, coleslaw, watergate salad and bread pudding.May 19: Shepards pie, dinner roll, applesauce and dessert bar. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Linn News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesTwo Scoops offers up frozen treatsNew greenhouse a dream come trueGolfers tee up for final week before Conference tournaments beginAnamosa boys track and field - Drake Relays: Gatto gets it doneTrack teams shine week before Tri-Rivers Conference meet in Central CityMinor changes to Chalk the Walk 2023Anamosa girls golf: Dominant golf performanceWhittier women injured in rollover crashChiropractor setting up new officeAnamosa girls soccer: Keeping the good times going Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.