Cora Ann (Brokaw) Pillard

Cora Ann (Brokaw) Pillard, 85, of Prairieburg, passed away from cancer Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids. In agreement with her wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of Cora’s life was held Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at the Central City American Legion Hall. A private family inurnment will take place at a later date at Oakwood Cemetery in Monticello.

Recommended for you