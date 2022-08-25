Cora Ann (Brokaw) Pillard, 85, of Prairieburg, passed away from cancer Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids. In agreement with her wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of Cora’s life was held Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at the Central City American Legion Hall. A private family inurnment will take place at a later date at Oakwood Cemetery in Monticello.
Cora was born Jan. 19, 1937, in Iowa City, one of nine children to Elmer and Loretta (Costley) Brokaw, raised in Monticello. On Jan. 25, 1955, Cora was united in marriage to Merle Pillard, Sr. They lived in the Prairieburg and Central City area and raised eight children. Cora’s family was her life and she was deeply loved by all of them.
Cora is survived by her sister, June Aschtgen of Pearl City, Ill., who she often said was a second mother to her; eight children, Merle Pillard, Jr. of Prairieburg, Carolyn House of Prairieburg, Robert (Sue) Pillard of Central City, Elizabeth “Liz” (Mike) Jossie of Central City, Margaret (David) Lincoln of Dundee, Barbara (Terry) Goranson of Greeley, Leonard (Missy) Pillard of Central City and Michael (Trudy) Pillard of Urbana; 22 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; three sisters-in-law, Jean Smith, Joan (Jeff) Dudry and Freida Brokaw, along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Loretta Brokaw; husband, Merle Pillard, Sr.; three brothers, Paul Brokaw, Elmer Brokaw and Harold Brokaw; four sisters, Rosemary Brokaw at infancy, Esther Streeper, Alma Walton and Betty Bradford and her great-grandson, Aiden North.