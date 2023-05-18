Do you remember the first time you told a joke and no one laughed? I don’t. It’s happened to me so many times I can’t remember the first time. I grew up in a home with lots of jokes, teasing and laughter. Our mother’s family was full of jokesters and Mom kept us laughing, too. Our family’s sense of humor was earthy. Dirty jokes were strictly forbidden (when Mom and Dad were home) but we siblings joked about most anything — a baby sister sneezing milk through her nose, a brother falling on his hind end, even a father who stalked an annoying box elder bug on the kitchen floor to bring a quick and certain end to its miserable life. Dad, however, saw no humor in that laughter.

When you have grown up this way you assume everyone else has, too. We learned quickly that is not the case. Different families have different senses of humor.

Huisman can be contacted at huismaniowa@gmail.com. ©2023 by Huisman Communications.

Recommended for you