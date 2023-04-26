As a 10-year-old boy I enjoyed major league baseball. Sitting on the living room floor in front of the massive console television with a small, snowy 17-inch picture, I watched the baseball greats of the day — Mantle, Berra, Musial, Aaron, Banks and Maris, Williams.

Who were those lucky people in the stands, I wondered, who got to see the action in person? I could only dream of such things.

Arvid Huisman can be contacted at huismaniowa@gmail.com. ©2023 by Huisman Communications.

