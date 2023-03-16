Children go through a stage when they ask questions non-stop for hours. Where do babies come from, Daddy? Why is that man so fat? How do cows make milk? What’s my belly button for? If men don’t get boobs, why do we have these things?
It’s a wonderful time in the life of children but after an hour or two of constant probing, it can get old for parents and grandparents. Lamentably, many kids stop asking questions as they grow older. In some cases, they learn the answers to many of their questions in school and college. Others watch television until their minds turn to mush and they lose their sense of curiosity.
I have a problem — I didn’t learn all the answers in school and I don’t watch that much television. Now that I’m an old guy I am still plagued with curiosity.
A few years ago, I saw a hat with an inscription that read, “I may have to get older but I refuse to grow up.” That may be my problem; I have never grown up and I’ve retained my juvenile curiosity.
Oh, I understand where babies come from and I have learned (first hand) why some people are, shall we say, plump. I know now how cows make milk and why I have a navel. But, doggone it, I still don’t fully understand why men have nipples.
Do you ever wonder about such things? Why do we have to quit asking just because we’re adults?
There’s a bunch of stuff I’d like to know. For instance, why do we say that “days break” and “nights fall?” Or, why do we say “back and forth” when we actually go “forth and back?”
Do they have coffee breaks at tea companies? Or at soft drink plants?
How is it that eight ounces of ice cream can make you gain two pounds of weight? And where does weight go when you lose it?
If a bride wears white for happiness, why does the groom often wear black? In the same vein, if all brides are beautiful, where do unattractive married women come from?
If a man born in Poland is called a Pole why isn’t a man born in Holland called a Hole?
Why is it you can call your honey a kitten but not a cat, a chick but not a hen and a vision but not a sight?
If a bald man works in a restaurant, does he still need to wear a hairnet?
Why do we say “hello” when we answer the phone?
On a flight from Des Moines or Cedar Rapids to Denver the odds of an emergency landing in a body of water are less than winning the Iowa Lottery. So why do flight attendants take the time to tease us non-swimmers about staying afloat with that puny little seat cushion?
If ignorance is bliss, why aren’t more people happy?
I have purchased meat at a meat market and fruit at a fruit market, but I don’t understand why we shop for junk at a flea market and vegetables at a farmers’ market?
If it takes an apple a day to keep the doctor away, what does it take to keep the nurse away?
Is it impolite to tell a city person eating an omelet where eggs come from?
Why is sandwich meat round when bread is square?
If money doesn’t grow on trees, why do banks have so many branches?
What do you send to a sick florist?
Why is it that when men begin losing the hair from the top of their head, it begins growing in their nose and ears?
Where does a nudist put his key fob after he locks his car?
If the world is getting smaller, why do they keep raising the postal rates? And if it is a small world after all, why does it cost so much to keep it going?
Why don’t we call pick pockets pocketpickers?
How can you travel to the four corners of the earth if the world is round?
Surely you have had a bizarre question or two since you were a kid. Go ahead and ask. People may look at you strangely and you may not get invited to the neighborhood picnic next summer, but you have exercised your right not to grow up and to keep on learning.
Speaking of growing up, why do our ears and nose keep growing as we get older? No big deal; I’d just like to know.