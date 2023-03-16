Children go through a stage when they ask questions non-stop for hours. Where do babies come from, Daddy? Why is that man so fat? How do cows make milk? What’s my belly button for? If men don’t get boobs, why do we have these things?

It’s a wonderful time in the life of children but after an hour or two of constant probing, it can get old for parents and grandparents. Lamentably, many kids stop asking questions as they grow older. In some cases, they learn the answers to many of their questions in school and college. Others watch television until their minds turn to mush and they lose their sense of curiosity.

Arvid Huisman can be contacted at huismaniowa@gmail.com. ©2023 by Huisman Communications.

