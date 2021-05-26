Working in the news business for several decades I heard and read scores of rumors, myths, urban legends, conspiracy theories and outright bogus tales. Because of my job, some of the believers of this fiction insisted that I publish it in the newspaper. “People need to know this,” they demanded.
I confess to some naïveté in my youth but it didn’t take long in the real world to develop a sense of skepticism. When I failed to embrace their tales, they often became angry
If you aren’t a critical thinker ̶ call it skepticism at work if you wish ̶ you can end up believing the most preposterous things.
A recent Facebook post shared an urban legend from the 1980s. I remember the first round well.
An acquaintance from church asked me why the newspaper hadn’t reported on an attempting kidnapping at a Sioux City shopping mall.
She said her sister-in-law’s neighbor was shopping at the mall and her young daughter needed to use the rest room. The mother waited outside the rest room door.
When she went into the restroom to check on her daughter, the mother ran into a strange woman attempting to leave and carrying a large bundle. The mother observed that the bundle was a rug wrapped around her daughter.
Grabbing the bundle, the mother discovered that her daughter had been drugged and her head had been shaved. The strange woman ran off.
I shared the story with our editor the next morning and he assigned a reporter to investigate. The reporter checked with mall management and local law enforcement but there was no record of the incident.
When I told this to my acquaintance, she became angry and accused the newspaper of covering up the story to protect the mall which was an advertiser. I assured her that absolutely was not the case, but she stomped off angry.
The rumor popped up in communities throughout the nation but was never found to be true.
Also, in the mid-90s, I heard an oral rendering of an urban myth that was making the rounds on the then-new Internet. It was a lurid tale of a young man who met a pretty young woman in a Las Vegas bar. She invited him to her hotel room for some hanky panky. The next morning he awoke in a bathtub filled with ice and with surgical stitches in his back. A nearby note advised him to call 911 immediately.
Responding EMTs told him the young woman was part of an international organ theft ring. A participating doctor waited in her hotel room and, after rendering her “dates” unconscious, he removed their kidneys to sell on the human organ black market.
There has never been evidence to support the story, but don’t try to tell that to the tellers of the tale.
The advent of social media has only exacerbated the problem. In more recent years rumors, urban myths and outright lies are shared with little concern for their veracity.
Just a few examples: Some folks say the 1969 moon landing was a fake. Others maintain the Earth is flat. It is claimed COVID-19 is over-hyped -- it’s no worse than the seasonal flu. There is an abundance of internet rumors about the Covid vaccines, all unproven. There are political falsehoods all over the scene.
I was astonished to see the 1980s shopping mall urban legend on Facebook last month. I guess old rumors never die; they just get recycled.
A little critical thinking ̶ considering all the facts before making a decision ̶ goes a long way to preventing the lies and half-truths from continuing.
Back in the 1980s and 1990s, the urban legends and myths were stupid. Many of today’s myths and rumors are malicious and are further dividing our already fractured nation.
A little cogitation and common sense can keep us from getting caught in the web of Internet and urban myths and hoaxes and spreading their venom. This also works for the rumor mills which seem to thrive in our communities.
It was Terry Prachett who wrote, “A lie can run round the world before the truth has got its boots on.”
(Arvid Huisman can be contacted at huismaniowa@gmail.com. © 2021 by Huisman Communications.)